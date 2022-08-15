Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.

