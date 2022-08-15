ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Causing Dressing Room Unrest

By Seth Dooley
 4 days ago

According to reports from The Athletic and the Manchester Evening News, Cristiano Ronaldo has started to air out his frustrations at Carrington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHE4l_0hHb8Gtp00

IMAGO / PA Images

Cristiano Ronaldo made it known in July that he is seeking a new club having been excused from pre-season.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, has led a desperate pursuit in locating a viable Champions League suitor to purchase one of the all-time greats.

Bayern Munich , Chelsea , and Atletico Madrid are said to have discussed Ronaldo's situation with Mendes, but have all ultimately decided against the transfer.

Having came off the bench against Brighton Hove & Albion, Ronaldo could not manage to rescue Erik ten Hag's opening day defeat in the Premier League.

The Portuguese striker started against Brentford on Sunday in what served as an embarrassing indictment on United's depleting standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVe5L_0hHb8Gtp00

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ten Hag is said to be furious at the respective 1-2 and 0-4 defeats, and called the squad in for an extra training session.

The Dutchman punished the first team players through excessive running.

The coaching team are said to be ' embarrassed ' by the inadequate collective running compared to Brentford - a difference of 13.8 kilometres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4V4s_0hHb8Gtp00

IMAGO / PA Images

Aside from the gruelling fitness drills, Cristiano Ronaldo's presence and attitude are also causing fuel for unrest amongst the players.

The Athletic has reported that Ronaldo has been eating lunch alone at Carrington, distinctively separating himself from the squad.

Along with this symbolic act of division, Ronaldo's attitude during training has been immature and lamentable.

The forward has been 'flapping his arms about in training and attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by the new manager.'

IMAGO / Sportimage

Last season Ronaldo performed an average of 6.53 pressures per ninety minutes , placing him in the bottom one percentile when compared to other European strikers.

An important note to bear in mind is that he garnered this substandard statistic playing for Ralf Rangnick - a manager famed for his revolutionising of the popular and modern style of football, Gegenpress .

The Manchester Evening News noted that Ronaldo's negative behaviour and presence is bleeding into the rest of the squad's energy,

'Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave has also contributed to a fraught atmosphere in the first-team squad, with some teammates hopeful he will leave as they believe the atmosphere would improve.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0So6PV_0hHb8Gtp00

IMAGO / PA Images

United are still chasing for new recruitments up front as a result of the lightweight squad depth and the precarious Ronaldo conundrum.

Although The Athletic journalists report that ten Hag has sanctioned the release of Ronaldo, Joel Glazer is alleged to be rejecting the sale of such a commercially significant asset, according to the United Muppetiers via Twitter.

