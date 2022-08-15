Read full article on original website
Two dead after small plane crashes in central Illinois
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Two people were killed when a small single-engine plane crashed in central Illinois, authorities said. The plane crashed on a stretch of Route 116 in Hanna City, Ill., west of Peoria and about 170 miles southwest of Chicago, at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. A woman...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: New details on fatal Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY, Ill. – We’re learning more about the time leading up to Saturday’s deadly single-engine plane crash in Hanna City. The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of the Mooney M20 plane reported engine trouble prior to crashing on Illinois 116 in Hanna City. The administration...
hoiabc.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Caught on camera: Asian Carp assault on the Illinois River
ILLINOIS — Hundreds of Asian Carp, recently renamed to Copi, were caught on camera leaping out of the Illinois River in the wake of a small boat. WGN viewer Connie Stipanovich and friends were on their 2nd annual boat trip from Starved Rock Yacht Club down to Peoria last weekend when the hum of their […]
1470 WMBD
Four arrested following morning Peoria County stabbing
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – Four people ended up getting arrested after Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a stabbing occurred at a home near the Peoria International Airport. Watkins says a 41-year-old male victim was taken to UnityPoint Methodist around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the stabbing near Airport and...
walls102.com
Streator home damaged in fire
STREATOR – A home suffered damage from a fire on Thursday in Streator. The Streator Fire Department says they were called to the 1700 block of North Baker Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a house on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story wood frame home ablaze, and say they had the scene under control in less than 10 minutes. According to the Streator Fire Department, the resident was able to escape the fire prior to firefighters’ arrival and called 911 from a neighbor’s house. No injuries were reported. A total of 11 firefighters battled the blaze. Officials say the home suffered severe fire, smoke, and light water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Streator Fire Department.
wmay.com
Two Dead In Plane Crash Near Peoria
Two people are dead following the crash of a small plane near Peoria. Authorities say the single-engine aircraft crashed onto Route 116 in the village of Hanna City around 12:30 Saturday afternoon. The names of the victims were not immediately available. Autopsies will be performed Monday. They were believed to...
walls102.com
Peoria man wanted after fleeing police; striking a deputy with his vehicle
STREATOR – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Wednesday for a suspect they are still searching for who they say struck a deputy with his vehicle and hit a squad car in Streator. Authorities are looking for information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a press release that Alexander is suspected in delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges. Another individual was apprehended in the Sylvan Lane area of Streator after a brief foot pursuit. Anyone with any information on the location of Alexander is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office.
wcsjnews.com
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
1470 WMBD
Peoria Co. inmate death under investigation
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — On August 13, Peoria County Correctional Officers discovered a male detainee unresponsive in his cell with a sheet wrapped around his neck and the sheet tied to an air vent. The Officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures. AMT and Limestone Fire also responded...
hoiabc.com
Young boy badly hurt in dog attack
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family...
KWQC
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Mercer County prosecutors are asking a judge to permanently forfeit nearly 200 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony. She is free on bond after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond.
wlds.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
Nearly 200 dogs rescued from hoarding conditions in western Illinois
Rehoming efforts are underway for the rescued dogs.
walls102.com
Over 250 grams of methamphetamines discovered during Streator arrest
STREATOR – A joint Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigation into drug sales in Streator on Wednesday has led to the seizure of over 250 grams of purported methamphetamines. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say they took 25-year-old Dangelo Williams into custody for alleged delivery of over 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class X felony. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail being held on a $150,000 bond. Authorities are still looking for another individual, 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr., who they say is suspected in the delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges.
Almost 200 Mistreated Dogs Rescued from Illinois Residence
This is one of those moments when I need to remind myself that people are innocent until proven guilty. But, it's hard not to get angry when you see stories about how almost 200 mistreated dogs were just rescued from an Illinois residence. I first saw this sad story shared...
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
‘It was horrible.’ Nearly 200 dogs rescued from Illinois hoarding situation
In one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard over the weekend. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers went to the property in Sherrard with a warrant Friday night after getting word of the situation. Teams of volunteers spent almost […]
hoiabc.com
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Illinois
If you love to eat seafood and are constantly looking for new restaurants to try then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three fantastic seafood restaurants in Illinois that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them have really good online reviews and are highly praised by both tourists and local people, so make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. And if you have already visited them, tell us about your experience in the comment section.
