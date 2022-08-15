Read full article on original website
mvskokemedia.com
Okmulgee schools to provide language services to OPS students
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – A Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Emergency Session meeting was held in person and via teleconference on Aug 16 at the Mound Building. The National Council addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the bills:. TR 22-133 Authorizing the Principal...
KTUL
Kendall-Whittier donates thousands of school supplies to Sequoyah Elementary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kendall-Whittier collected school supplies for the students and faculty of Sequoyah Elementary School. They reported via Facebook that they dropped off 125 books, 3,224 crayons, 447 glue sticks, 33 backpacks, 153 notebooks, and much more in time for their first day of school. They partnered...
News On 6
Stillwater Parents Demand Books Be Removed From School Libraries
Several Stillwater Public School parents are demanding the district ban certain books from the school libraries. They said some have highly explicit sexual material. Parents addressed their concerns at a recent school board meeting. Parents approached the podium with a list of novels. A few books they want gone are...
Jenks Public Schools in need of support staff
Students in Jenks are waking up to their first day of school Thursday, but the district says they are desperate to fill nearly 100 vacant positions.
School lunches will no longer be free for all students
“We’ve been used to the last couple of years breakfast and lunch being completely free year round,” said Amanda Grace a parent of two kids in the Broken Arrow School District.
Tulsa mother raises concern after her son's school could not find him
It's the kind of scenario no parent ever wants to find themselves in. You go to pick up your child from school and find out they are not there.
City of Tulsa hosts job fair to fill more than 250 positions
People with the city said there are hundreds of open positions and have some new incentives to help bring in new talent.
publicradiotulsa.org
As allegations spread, local artist sees loss of support
A successful local artist accused of predatory sexual behavior is seeing backlash in the arts community. Scott Taylor, who opened Scott Taylor Gallery on Cherry Street in Dec. 2021 and who describes himself as a contemporary pop artist, has been accused by multiple people online of a variety of offenses, including pressuring younger female artists who sought his approval into sex.
tulsakids.com
Does Your Student Need an IEP?
Despite the recent school board dramatics of aspiring politicians like E’Lena Ashley with her Marjorie Taylor Greene aspirations and the understandable but nonetheless dire shortage of people willing to teach for abysmal pay, school is finally kicking back up in the Tulsa metro area. I know this by the hours we spent hunting for the perfect pairs of ADIDAS and Vans for walking up and down the five flights of stairs our freshly behighschooled kids will have to navigate this year and by the seering disappointment of learning we would once more have to deal with school uniforms for our newly minted middle schooler only two weeks before school started. And most importantly, I know this by the annual IEP meeting we’ll need to schedule in the next couple of weeks.
cherokeephoenix.org
A variety of events will be a part of Cherokee National Holiday
TAHLEQUAH – A variety of events will be a part of the Cherokee National Holiday held during Labor Day weekend. The holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Constitution on Sept. 6, 1839. Traditional games, a powwow, art shows, children’s activities, a car show and a quilt show are...
news9.com
Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire
Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
News On 6
Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso
Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
News On 6
Pet Of The Week: Adalyn
This week's pet of the week is Adalyn, a one-year-old Boston and rat terrier mix. Adalyn is very affectionate and wants to be around her people. She gets along great with other dogs and is just an all-around sweetheart. If you'd like to adopt Adalyn call the Animal Rescue Foundation...
News On 6
Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge
Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later
Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
readfrontier.org
State Department of Education now admits audio from a Tulsa teacher training was the same as the slides
Contradicting earlier statements, the Oklahoma State Department of Education now admits that audio from a Tulsa teacher training found to violate a state law banning some teachings about race was actually the same as text from slides that it determined were OK. “To clarify, the audio was the same,” Department...
Cherokee Nation connects dislocated workers to stable jobs
The Cherokee Nation has helped more than 265 displaced workers find stable employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
News On 6
Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer
A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
moreclaremore.com
Man hailed a hero for stopping attack on Tulsa bus driver
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Transit employees said a man saved a bus driver’s life during a brutal attack on Saturday. Officials at Tulsa Transit said it’s the worst attack that’s ever happened to one of their drivers. FOX23 spoke to the man Tulsa Transit is calling...
