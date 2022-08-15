Read full article on original website
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Woman praised for sending unemployed husband to live with his parents: ‘Divorce him’
A woman’s Reddit post is going viral after she admitted that she wants her unemployed husband to live with his parents until he finds a job.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, user u/throwaway7487473 explained that her husband was “laid off” from his job two months ago and she has been footing the bill for his comfortable lifestyle. Since it was posted on Wednesday, the viral thread has received 17.8k votes and more than 3,000 comments from people telling her to kick her husband to the curb.“My husband (32) and I (30) have been married for...
WEKU
Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case
Prosecutors also announced Friday they had issued arrest warrants in the case against 83 army members, local officials, local police officers and state police, as well as gang members.
