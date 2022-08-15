Read full article on original website
Related
Dorm room shortage at UNF leaves some college freshmen scrambling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's almost time for college students at the University of North Florida to head back to school. On Friday, many freshmen started moving into their dorms, but there isn't room for every freshman to do so. Of all the things that are on the list to...
Threat assessment teams at Duval Schools are receiving closer look
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One week into the start of the school year, and safety at Duval County Schools is under the microscope. The district, and every school district in the state, is required to have a threat assessment team to determine the significance of threats made by students against other students or the school as a whole.
After school garden was destroyed, a bus driver replanted before the first day of school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning, bus driver Brenda Brown took it upon herself to spruce up Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center's landscape. Brown says she noticed a few weeks back someone had destroyed and stolen the flowers and pot that previously made up the garden. Brown purchased the planters, and Home Depot donated the flowers.
'They feel like they are under siege:' LGBT advocates speak out against removal of 'safe space' stickers in Duval schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before the school year began, a number of teachers in Duval County spent some of their preparation time taking down stickers identifying their classroom as a safe space for students in the LGBT community. The Duval County Public School District says the removal of the stickers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I apologize and ask for your patience:' Duval Superintendent says district working to improve bus delays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools hosted a back-to-school news conference Monday afternoon following the first day of classes. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene explained that she considers the first day back a success despite transportation delays. "We had a great first day," said Greene. "It was so exciting...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters responds after report questions his voter registration location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters is speaking out about where he lives and where he’s registered to vote after a report on Thursday that said Waters is registered to vote in the Nocatee area within Duval County but doesn’t currently live there. It’s a...
Broken doors, appliances added to the list of issues inside homes built by Richmond American Homes in Fernandina Beach
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — It's become a pattern. Residents living in homes built by Richmond American Homes continue to reach out for help and share their complaints with First Coast News. Residents of the Amelia Walk community in Fernandina Beach have spent months begging for repairs to crooked windows,...
Jacksonville nonprofit rescues beagles taken from large scale breeding facility in Virginia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several beagles are getting some tender loving care after being taken from a large scale breeding facility in Virginia. "The magnitude is hard to wrap your head around," explained Mike Merrill, Founder of Florida Urgent Rescue. He made the road trip there and back, brining back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Kicking cancer's booty!' - cheerleaders urge moms to get mammos on the Buddy Bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The girls are young at Showtime USA Cheerleading. But they love their moms. And that is persuasive enough to inspire the mothers to sign up for the Buddy Bus. The Buddy Bus is the new state-of-the-art way to get your mammogram. The mobile mammography unit, operated...
Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters didn't commit voter fraud says State Attorney’s Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office is responding after a story published in The Tributary questioned the legitimacy of T.K. Water's voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he...
Jacksonville sheriff’s candidate T.K. Waters responds to questions about his voter registration address
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous report. Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responded to a story published in The Tributary questioning the legitimacy of his voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he lives on Jacksonville's Northside.
WJCL
Glynn County: School bus pepper spray attack
This morning, one Glynn County parent is in jail for discharging a can of pepper spray into a school bus. According to Glynn County School Systems, it happened when the bus was picking up students near Brunswick Commons when the parent confronted the bus driver and school monitor. At 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Coast News
City of Fernandina Beach bans smoking from public beaches and parks
Offenders will face a $75 fine if they are caught smoking. Mayor Mike Lednovich says the bill will help the health of people and the environment.
First Coast News
How will Florida election security affect First Coast elections?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lot of people have strong opinions on the topic of voter fraud. Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the creation of the Office of Election Crimes and Security to investigate election crimes in Florida. That office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 17 people...
Beach to courtroom - What's next for Jacksonville Beach volunteer lifeguards?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — From the beach to the courtroom, more legal action is being taken as the controversy over volunteer lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach continues. The Volunteer Life Saving Corps is now asking a judge to force the city council to put an amendment to the city charter on the ballot that would preserve the organization. On Tuesday the city council decided the amendment would not go to a vote.
904ward, Northside Coalition team up to promote voting in Primary Election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Election season is here and there are new changes in Florida election laws. Senate Bill 90 is a bill that says voters will need more proof of identity to update their voter registration. Organizations in Jacksonville are working to make it easier for people to exercise...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Raines and Ribault Alumni Party All White with a Purpose
The recent Ribault and Raines ‘All White Day’ event was a collaboration to raise awareness and funds to support the city’s two historically black high schools. Ribault and Raines continue to nurture and educate the majority of African Americans who reside in North Jacksonville. The inaugural event included a rivalry.
First Coast News
UNF poll says a runoff is likely between TK Waters, Lakesha Burton for Jacksonville sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A poll shows TK Waters narrowly ahead of Lakesha Burton in the race for Jacksonville's next top cop, meaning there are good chances the race could end in a runoff, according to The Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida. The PORL...
Bradford County deputy resigns after video shows pregnant Jacksonville mother handcuffed at gunpoint
Bradford County, Fla. — A deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is seen on video holding a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint before handcuffing her during a traffic stop for a speeding violation. Cell phone video taken by the mother’s child shows the intense traffic stop. The deputy...
Florida Theatre hosts annual 'Blue, Brews and BBQ' benefit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday, the Florida Theatre is hosting its annual 'Blues, Brews and BBQ' event. This year the event will be held both inside and outside. “We’re closing Newnan street which runs along the theatre and we’re going to have an outdoor barn yard there with additional bbq and some games to play," Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin said.
Comments / 0