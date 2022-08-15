ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Local
Florida Education
Duval County, FL
Education
County
Duval County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Back To School
First Coast News

Jacksonville sheriff’s candidate T.K. Waters responds to questions about his voter registration address

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video is from a previous report. Jacksonville sheriff's candidate T.K. Waters responded to a story published in The Tributary questioning the legitimacy of his voter registration information and residency. The story noted that Waters is registered in a Nocatee precinct on the Duval County side even though his campaign says he lives on Jacksonville's Northside.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJCL

Glynn County: School bus pepper spray attack

This morning, one Glynn County parent is in jail for discharging a can of pepper spray into a school bus. According to Glynn County School Systems, it happened when the bus was picking up students near Brunswick Commons when the parent confronted the bus driver and school monitor. At 7...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Education
First Coast News

How will Florida election security affect First Coast elections?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lot of people have strong opinions on the topic of voter fraud. Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the creation of the Office of Election Crimes and Security to investigate election crimes in Florida. That office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 17 people...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Beach to courtroom - What's next for Jacksonville Beach volunteer lifeguards?

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — From the beach to the courtroom, more legal action is being taken as the controversy over volunteer lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach continues. The Volunteer Life Saving Corps is now asking a judge to force the city council to put an amendment to the city charter on the ballot that would preserve the organization. On Tuesday the city council decided the amendment would not go to a vote.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Raines and Ribault Alumni Party All White with a Purpose

The recent Ribault and Raines ‘All White Day’ event was a collaboration to raise awareness and funds to support the city’s two historically black high schools. Ribault and Raines continue to nurture and educate the majority of African Americans who reside in North Jacksonville. The inaugural event included a rivalry.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Florida Theatre hosts annual 'Blue, Brews and BBQ' benefit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday, the Florida Theatre is hosting its annual 'Blues, Brews and BBQ' event. This year the event will be held both inside and outside. “We’re closing Newnan street which runs along the theatre and we’re going to have an outdoor barn yard there with additional bbq and some games to play," Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

