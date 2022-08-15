Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that will...
WECT
Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
WMBF
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. Cape Fear Gardening: Growing Your Own Okra. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Cape Fear Gardening: Growing Your...
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
What to do, where to stay and what to eat in Wilmington, NC
With a buzzing food scene and beautiful beaches just two hours from Raleigh, Wilmington is worthy of a roadtrip.Of note: Since Wilmington is my hometown, I might be just a little biased. Here's where to stay and what to eat, drink and do once you're there. Eat1. Benny's Big Time Celebrity chef Vivian Howard's family-friendly pizzeria has delicious cocktails and pizzas, and a signature hot honey sauce I'd drizzle on anything.Address: 206 Greenfield St. Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios2. Indochine This insanely popular Thai and Vietnamese restaurant has a must-see back patio featuring a lotus pond and seating inside Thai...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
South Kerr Avenue to partially close overnight for water repair on Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The southbound and center lanes of South Kerr Avenue between Wrightsville Avenue and Park Avenue will be closed to traffic on Thursday, August 18, around 7 p.m. to repair a water main. Park Avenue will also be closed from South Kerr Avenue to South 44 street...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
WECT
First move-in day begins at the University of North Carolina Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The rainy weather has done no favors for the University of North Carolina Wilmington students attempting to move in ahead of the Fall 2022 semester. The first day of classes will begin on Wednesday, August 24. Anyone driving up College Road can expect to see some heavier traffic than usual throughout the move-in weekend.
WECT
Woman located following missing person report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
WMBF
Two hurt after crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Longs area, crews say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles has blocked traffic in the Longs area. Crews were dispatched to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. As of 5 p.m...
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
WECT
Whiteville PD reports water outage on Lee St.
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: medium rain odds with temps & humidity rising
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! A low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere will support higher rain odds through the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 40% Saturday to 50% Sunday. Thanks for staying alert! Showers and clouds kept temperatures capped in the lower and middle 80s Friday afternoon, but sun and southwesterly winds will kick temperatures close to 90 through early next week.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers and storms possible as the weekend begins
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! A low pressure system in the upper atmosphere will support higher rain odds through the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 50% Friday night to 40% Saturday. Thanks for staying alert! Showers and clouds kept temperatures capped in the lower and middle 80s Friday afternoon, but sun and southwesterly winds will kick temperatures into the upper 80s through early next week.
WMBF
3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
Comments / 0