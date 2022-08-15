ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Beach, NC

WECT

Houston Moore deals with flooding, no running water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just past midnight on Aug. 19, the Houston Moore housing community experienced an underground pipe burst outside one of its buildings, per report. Residents say that crews have been working to contain and seal the busted pipe. The burst caused high water levels for the nearby...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Carolina Beach, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
Axios Raleigh

What to do, where to stay and what to eat in Wilmington, NC

With a buzzing food scene and beautiful beaches just two hours from Raleigh, Wilmington is worthy of a roadtrip.Of note: Since Wilmington is my hometown, I might be just a little biased. Here's where to stay and what to eat, drink and do once you're there. Eat1. Benny's Big Time Celebrity chef Vivian Howard's family-friendly pizzeria has delicious cocktails and pizzas, and a signature hot honey sauce I'd drizzle on anything.Address: 206 Greenfield St. Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios2. Indochine This insanely popular Thai and Vietnamese restaurant has a must-see back patio featuring a lotus pond and seating inside Thai...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

First move-in day begins at the University of North Carolina Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The rainy weather has done no favors for the University of North Carolina Wilmington students attempting to move in ahead of the Fall 2022 semester. The first day of classes will begin on Wednesday, August 24. Anyone driving up College Road can expect to see some heavier traffic than usual throughout the move-in weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Woman located following missing person report

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department put out a missing person notice for Judy Wittstein on Friday, August 20. Just a few hours after it was first posted, Wittstein was located and the notice was updated accordingy.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Whiteville PD reports water outage on Lee St.

One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: medium rain odds with temps & humidity rising

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! A low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere will support higher rain odds through the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 40% Saturday to 50% Sunday. Thanks for staying alert! Showers and clouds kept temperatures capped in the lower and middle 80s Friday afternoon, but sun and southwesterly winds will kick temperatures close to 90 through early next week.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: scattered showers and storms possible as the weekend begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! A low pressure system in the upper atmosphere will support higher rain odds through the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast brings chances of showers and storms from 50% Friday night to 40% Saturday. Thanks for staying alert! Showers and clouds kept temperatures capped in the lower and middle 80s Friday afternoon, but sun and southwesterly winds will kick temperatures into the upper 80s through early next week.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

