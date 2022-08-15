ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Brooklyn Police Department receives funding to help fight crime

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was in Cuyahoga County on Friday to visit the Brooklyn Police Department. According to a news release, the Brooklyn Police Department is one of 14 law enforcement agencies in Cuyahoga County to receive funding from the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Brewster police: Last wallaby sighting was on August 14, animal safety teams still in area

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brewster Police Department gave an update on the search for a wallaby that was seen roaming around parts of Stark County. The last-known wallaby sighting was reported to police on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the area of Elton Street, according to Brewster officials. The department has not received any calls regarding the unusual animal since.
BREWSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police investigate deadly shooting over motorcycle

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 37-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot by a 21-year-old man. According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. as the men were fighting over a motorcycle. Akron police said the man accused the 37-year-old of stealing his motorcycle, shot...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

$50,000 bond set for man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
EASTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Wickliffe officer helps catch suspect linked to armed robberies in at least 4 other cities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wickliffe patrol officer’s discovery led to the capture of a Cleveland man wanted for a string of armed robberies throughout Northeast Ohio. The officer was patrolling Wickliffe’s streets on Sunday morning when a white Kia that matched the description of a vehicle used in several recent robberies was spotted in the parking lot of a local hotel, according to police.
WICKLIFFE, OH
cleveland19.com

Mitchell’s Ice Cream thief remains unidentified, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the identity of a man that stole from Mitchell’s Ice Cream on West 25th Street several times. Police said that on Aug. 16, the man entered Mitchell’s, used the restroom, noticing four boxes on the floor. He reportedly took...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man sentenced for 2021 deadly stabbing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 26 years in prison for a deadly stabbing in September 2021. Albert Wood pleaded guilty in July in front of Judge Ashley Kilbane and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Wood was also found guilty...
CLEVELAND, OH

