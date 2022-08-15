Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Police Department receives funding to help fight crime
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was in Cuyahoga County on Friday to visit the Brooklyn Police Department. According to a news release, the Brooklyn Police Department is one of 14 law enforcement agencies in Cuyahoga County to receive funding from the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.
Cleveland council president cracks down on illegal gatherings after 5 shot at party
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It shouldn’t happen in your neighborhood: properties hosting after hours parties. A young man recently loss his life at one of these events on Cleveland’s East Side. “There have been other reports about illegal gathering at that location,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin...
Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
Brewster police: Last wallaby sighting was on August 14, animal safety teams still in area
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brewster Police Department gave an update on the search for a wallaby that was seen roaming around parts of Stark County. The last-known wallaby sighting was reported to police on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the area of Elton Street, according to Brewster officials. The department has not received any calls regarding the unusual animal since.
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
Akron police investigate deadly shooting over motorcycle
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 37-year-old man died Friday morning after being shot by a 21-year-old man. According to police, the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. as the men were fighting over a motorcycle. Akron police said the man accused the 37-year-old of stealing his motorcycle, shot...
Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
Police at RTA station on Cleveland’s East side give first aid to overnight shooting victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was shot overnight on Cleveland’s East side was able to receive first aid from police officers that he found near an RTA station. The shooting was first reported at around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. An RTA spokesperson said the man was...
Man robbed of gun during attempt to buy weapon accessory, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was robbed of his gun Sunday as he was attempting to buy an accessory for it. According to police, the victim met with two men to purchase a light for his black Taurus handgun. Cleveland police said the man got inside...
Geauga County K-9s Argo and Minor retire unexpectedly due to unforeseen medical problems
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the unexpected retirement of two of their K-9s, Argo and Minor. Unforeseen medical problems caused both to retire on Aug. 16, GCSO said. K-9 Argo is a 9-year-old German Shepard born in Czech Republic. Argo...
$50,000 bond set for man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for...
Volunteers beautify Cleveland neighborhood, hope to make lasting changes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group not afraid of getting their hands dirty cleaned up a Cleveland neighborhood Friday. The hard work was part of a non-profit’s “community engagement work day.”. “We’ll be here with them on a day to day basis,” said CHN Housing Partners Chief Operating...
Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
Wickliffe officer helps catch suspect linked to armed robberies in at least 4 other cities
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wickliffe patrol officer’s discovery led to the capture of a Cleveland man wanted for a string of armed robberies throughout Northeast Ohio. The officer was patrolling Wickliffe’s streets on Sunday morning when a white Kia that matched the description of a vehicle used in several recent robberies was spotted in the parking lot of a local hotel, according to police.
Mitchell’s Ice Cream thief remains unidentified, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the identity of a man that stole from Mitchell’s Ice Cream on West 25th Street several times. Police said that on Aug. 16, the man entered Mitchell’s, used the restroom, noticing four boxes on the floor. He reportedly took...
‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
Cleveland man sentenced for 2021 deadly stabbing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 26 years in prison for a deadly stabbing in September 2021. Albert Wood pleaded guilty in July in front of Judge Ashley Kilbane and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Wood was also found guilty...
Portage County shooting suspect had booby traps, explosives on property near fairgrounds
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man accused of shooting someone near the Portage County fairgrounds was arrested following a standoff with the SWAT team. Deputies initially responded to Randolph Township for reports of a shooting on Aug. 16. A male victim with a gunshot wound was found in a...
Duo steal toolbox from passenger at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a theft that took place July 28 around 4:50 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The suspects exited an RTA train, according to police, and began walking through the airport. They eventually stole...
