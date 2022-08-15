BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brewster Police Department gave an update on the search for a wallaby that was seen roaming around parts of Stark County. The last-known wallaby sighting was reported to police on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the area of Elton Street, according to Brewster officials. The department has not received any calls regarding the unusual animal since.

BREWSTER, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO