10th UAS Fall Roundup Set for Sept. 11-12
The Central Colorado Unmanned Arial Systems (UAS) 2022 Fall Roundup has been set for September 11-12, 2022. The focus this year is “Beyond Visual Line Of Sight (BVLOS) operations. The industry is rapidly maturing and the use of UAS, otherwise known as drones (an airborne craft piloted by someone on the ground), includes business, public safety, military and recreational uses.
Chaffee GOP Meet and Greet Set for Sept. 12
Nationally, politics may be in a bit of a tense moment, but locally, things appear to be proceeding in a reassuringly normal way. The Chaffee Republican Committee has announced a meet and greet event for 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on September 12. The open house will be held at the Buena Vista Community Center (715 East Main, Buena Vista).
Buckley Completes Rivian Wall Mural at Salida Safeway
Salida artist Michael Buckley recently completed “Stargazing”, a large public art mural. The 2,000 square feet mural fills the entire west wall of the Safeway store in Salida. Commissioned by Rivian, a U.S. manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), the piece is an inspiring backdrop to the eight EV charging stations that Rivian opened in late June.
A small mountain town takes a big step
What to make of Crested Butte’s ban of natural gas. Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric-ready.
Letter to the Editor: Mill Levy Not Sales Tax Increase
The advantages of the mill levy proposed by the Chaffee Housing Authority over a sales tax increase for Chaffee residents are unmistakably clear. The mill levy will provide the Housing Authority with a steady, and most importantly, predictable income stream to support their long-term efforts to accomplish measurable results in housing development, access, and stabilization for our workforce and seniors. Sales tax revenues, obviously, fluctuate depending on season and purchasing. A sales tax will absolutely increase the cost of living for all full-time residents.
