ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

By Casey Tolan, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Letcher County, KY
Government
City
River, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Henry County Daily Herald

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new financial charges

The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new charges against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, roughly a month after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted on four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses for a...
POLITICS
Henry County Daily Herald

2 Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of Bowling Green State University student

Two Ohio fraternity members have been sentenced in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced to 42 days in jail, followed by 28 days of house arrest, and placed on two years of probation with conditions, according to a release from Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Henry County Daily Herald

Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
WISCONSIN STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

An Alabama GOP county chair apologizes for posting an elephant logo with KKK imagery. The local NAACP wants him off the school board

A county NAACP chapter in northern Alabama is calling for the resignation of a school board member and local Republican Party chairman, who says his sharing on social media of a GOP elephant logo that included KKK imagery was unintended. The Facebook page of the Lawrence County Republican Party had...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy