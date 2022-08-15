Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
wina.com
Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods
LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
theriver953.com
Woodstock Authorities make an arrest in a structure fire
Woodstock Authorities report an arrest in a structure fire over the weekend. The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue reported to a structure fire around 10 p.m. Fri. Aug. 12 on West Locust Street in Woodstock. The structure was fully involved when firefighters from several regional companies arrived. By...
Metro News
Funeral home suspension: neglected body, homeless presence and ‘altered’ behavior
A West Virginia funeral home is being suspended following allegations of abuse of a corpse, homeless people living on site and the arrest of the operator in an “altered mental state.”. Hunter Anderson Funeral Home of Berkeley Springs was suspended this week by the state’s licensing board. The...
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
railfan.com
Western Maryland Scenic to Host Benefit Excursion for Pennsy K4
CUMBERLAND, Md. — Steam fans will get a chance to help restore the famed Pennsylvania Railroad K4 PRR 1361 by taking a ride on first class equipment behind the mammoth Chesapeake & Ohio 1309 on October 14. The special train will operate between Cumberland and Frostburg, Md., on the Western Maryland Scenic Railway in the first major event following the establishment of a partnership between WMSR and the Altoona Railroaders Museum, owner of 1361.
cbs19news
Police say search continues for missing man
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says the search continues for a missing man. According to CPD, the Virginia State Police is also assisting with the investigation into the disappearance of 60-year-old John Milton Harris III. Harris was reported missing back on July 9 and police say...
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholland on Frederick County August
Frederick County has a couple of issues that need to be addressed recently. We check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland for a couple of reminders in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lenny tells us about a...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 southbound is causing backups. Traffic is being diverted to Route 11, which is causing backups throughout town as well. The backup on the interstate reached six miles, and crews are working to get the roadway...
Cumberland Police Prepare for America’s 911 Ride
COLUMBIA, MD (Traffic Bulletin) – On Friday, August 19, 2022, between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m.,...
pagevalleynews.com
Hawksbill Pool winding down season, catalytic converters stolen and other news from Stanley
STANLEY, Aug. 10 — The Hawksbill Pool is winding down another successful season with 6,179 swimmers enjoying the facility since Memorial Day weekend. The facility — which some still call “Shuler Pool” — has hosted 25 pool parties so far this summer, held two Movie Nights and four Night Swims.
Morgan Messenger
“Killer Oak” taken down
A large oak tree about 200 years old had to be removed last week from the front yard of Tom and Vita Hall who live on Route 9 east of Berkeley Springs, not far from U.S. 522. The tree was more than 75-feet tall with a 15.5-feet circumference and was at least four-feet in diameter, Hall said.
wsvaonline.com
Page County solar farm proposal pulled
It appears that one of the proposed solar farms in Page County will not take place. According to a post yesterday on the county’s Facebook page, Urban Grid has withdrawn their special use permit application for Cape Solar. The Richmond-based company submitted an application several years ago for a...
wsvaonline.com
Referendum set on Augusta County courthouse
Augusta County residents will be voting on a referendum again this November of whether or not to move the courthouse from Staunton to the county. County Officials held a press conference yesterday at the Government Center in Verona to reveal the two plans. Board of Supervisors chair Gerald Garber says...
WTOP
225-unit development pitched near Haymarket
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the...
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
Frederick County man with explosive devices charged in home invasion
A Frederick County man is charged with forcing his way into a relative's home, with explosive devices, and threatening to stab the person with a steak knife.
fox5dc.com
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
cbs19news
Man facing charge for flying plane too low in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Warrenton has been charged for an incident that occurred last month in Orange County. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred during the afternoon hours of July 10 over Lake of the Woods. Residents reported an aircraft...
