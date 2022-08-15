Read full article on original website
‘General Hospital’ Casting Shakeups: Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman Out
'General Hospital' is undergoing massive casting shakeups with Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman reportedly on their way out.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Anne Hathaway Was Once Put off by Having to Kiss so Many Actors During ‘Princess Diaries’ Auditions
Anne Hathaway had to kiss a dozen potential love interests for 'The Princess Diaries' sequel, which didn't sit right with the actor.
Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed slams investigation into Alec Baldwin shooting
The armourer of Alec Baldwin-starrer Rust has raised questions over the police investigation into cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ on-set death in October last year. Hutchins was killed after Baldwin, 64, pulled the trigger of a prop gun during rehearsal for the ill-fated, indie Western film, believing that that the gun was unloaded or “cold”. The gun discharged one bullet which struck and killed Hutchins, 42, and also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza during filming at a ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Since the fatal incident, Baldwin has repeatedly denied pulling the trigger of the gun and said that...
