The armourer of Alec Baldwin-starrer Rust has raised questions over the police investigation into cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ on-set death in October last year. Hutchins was killed after Baldwin, 64, pulled the trigger of a prop gun during rehearsal for the ill-fated, indie Western film, believing that that the gun was unloaded or “cold”. The gun discharged one bullet which struck and killed Hutchins, 42, and also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza during filming at a ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Since the fatal incident, Baldwin has repeatedly denied pulling the trigger of the gun and said that...

