NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Two small businesses at risk after couple’s truck, trailer stolen from home goods store North Side
SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday, a San Antonio couple who relies on their truck and trailer with all their tools inside to make money with two small businesses was stolen. The theft happened while the couple shopped at the At Home store off U.S. 281. “The impact that it’s...
KTSA
Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been gunned down during a robbery attempt in a Northwest side parking lot. It happened at around 3:30 A.M Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road. Police were told by the shooter that he was walking to his apartment when...
KSAT 12
KENS 5
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port Aransas
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
KSAT 12
Surveillance video shows suspect leaving Ingram Park Mall during pursuit
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said one suspect is detained, and deputies are working to track down another suspect who was involved in a vehicle pursuit before he ran inside of Ingram Park Mall. New video released Friday night showed the suspect running out of the...
KTSA
KSAT 12
San Antonio couple killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver on Mustang Island, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A San Antonio couple was killed in a head-on collision just before midnight Saturday on Mustang Island. Corpus Christi police told KSAT that a 44-year-old male driver and his 42-year-old female passenger were traveling north toward Port Aransas in a Lexus sedan when a Dodge Ram Pickup hit their vehicle.
KSAT 12
Last Quintana Road tractor-trailer incident survivor being treated at University Hospital released
SAN ANTONIO – The last Quintana Road tractor-trailer incident survivor who was being treated at University Hospital for nearly two months was released Friday, according to officials. “Update on the tractor trailer incident: We are happy to share that all patients at University Hospital have been discharged,” the hospital...
KSAT 12
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after getting hit by vehicle on Blanco Road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday night on the North Side. Police said a man in his 30s was walking on Blanco Road near West Avenue when he was hit before 10 p.m. The driver stopped to render...
KTSA
Teen from San Antonio’s Southwest side shot while sitting in his backyard
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager who was shot on San Antonio’s Southwest side is in the hospital. fox 29 reports that police were called to a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place at around 11 P.M. Tuesday. The 18 year old told the responding...
KTSA
Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 57 year old San Antonio woman is clinging to life after her children neglected to care for her for several months. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman was bedridden and undergoing hospice care, but she was being ignored by her adult children.
San Antonio Is Getting A Massive Pirate-Themed Park
The park has an inclusive playground.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
KSAT 12
Video shows Schertz day care worker slap, drag child with special needs
SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz daycare worker will not be criminally charged for assault despite school bus surveillance video that showed her slap a 13-year-old girl with a severe intellectual disability and then drag her across the floor of the bus earlier this year. Lori Doores, 55, had been...
Kerrville puppy suffered multiple fractures after being thrown against wall, now needs home
KERRVILLE, Texas — A puppy in Kerrville now named "Tuffy" who had a ruff start to his short life, is now ready to find his forever family, thanks to Kerrville Pets Alive and Kerr County Animal Services (KCAS). When Tuffy was only 4 months old, he was thrown against...
Texas Police Wrangle 10-Foot Python On The Loose
The snake has been reunited with its family.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police search for man wanted for West Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer as he robbed a man on the city’s West Side. A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened on Aug. 16 at 3:09 p.m. in a parking garage on the 6000 block of S.W. Military Drive.
KSAT 12
Man trapped inside train more than 12 hours had snuck aboard in Eagle Pass, firefighters say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a man who had spent more than 12 hours trapped inside a freight train car on the city’s Southwest side had secretly boarded the train in Eagle Pass. Fire crews first found out about him after they responded to a call...
