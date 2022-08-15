Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Lamont: 15,000 low-income households in Connecticut to receive $250 per child
Some Connecticut families can expect to get an extra $257.87 per child, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.
Police: 4 from the Bronx killed in Puerto Rico car crash
Four people from the Bronx were killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico, officers say.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
Bender's Crusade: Clarkstown police officer who had leg amputated runs for fundraisers
Matthew Bender is not losing track of his life, even after a motorcycle accident last fall in Thiells meant his left leg had to be amputated below the knee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO: Freehold Township police officer saves American flag
Freehold Township Police Officer Adam Nimick pulled over in a Freehold Township neighborhood during his routine patrols to make a rescue – the American flag!
News 12
Newly built Dutchess County animal shelter unable to open
A Dutchess County animal nonprofit is at risk of losing its new shelter because of upgrades the town is allegedly asking for - that they say they can’t afford. Josephine Santoro is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and retired dog control officer. She runs the pet food pantry in Fishkill...
Alert Center: Clarkstown police say New Hempstead Road reopens in New City as officials execute search warrant
All New Hempstead Road lanes were closed in both directions between Lynhaven Drive and Homestead Lane Wednesday afternoon.
VIDEO: Fire breaks out at home in Manalapan
A two-alarm fire broke out at a home on Regency Way in Manalapan Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Carmel man arrested for threatening driver in road rage incident
A Carmel man has been arrested for threatening another driver with a handgun in a road rage incident in Pleasantville.
Comments / 0