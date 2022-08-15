Two decades after his family bought a church-built house meant to stabilize a neighborhood, Alan Tilley is fighting to keep the home out of the hands of out-of-town landlords. Tilley, a social worker and Navy veteran, is fending off the foreclosure of the 766 Orchard St. property home where he has lived for twenty years — a home that still technically belongs to his mother, Edythe, who died in 2014.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO