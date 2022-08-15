Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield
Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
Missing 11-year-old Hartford boy found safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hartford has been found safe, police said.
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton
State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas
Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
Yale, Covid-Test Doc Spar Over Payments
Alleged “pandemic profiteer” Steven Murphy is asking a federal judge to allow him to sue Yale for allegedly not paying him over $1.1 million in Covid-test reimbursements. Murphy’s attorney, Roy Breitenbach, asked a federal judge at a hearing Tuesday in Bridgeport to follow the legal logic of...
Victim in Waterbury's 3rd homicide of the week identified by police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is dead after he was found shot outside of a restaurant in the city early Thursday morning, police said. Police were called to Berties West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street just before 1 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed during head-on crash in Windham
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
Register Citizen
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
News 12
Friend of Bridgeport accident victim: 'He was like a brother to me.'
Friends and loved ones say they are stunned by the death of a Bridgeport man in a car wreck Monday in Trumbull. "It just doesn't seem real," said family friend Tahira Magliochetti. Magliochetti and her boyfriend were very close with 22-year-old Xavier Miller, of Bridgeport. "I know he didn't think...
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hamden Arrestees Afforded Seatbelts
Hamden’s only prisoner transport van now has seatbelts — and the police expect soon to adopt a policy requiring that all individuals driven by officers are actually strapped into their seats. Acting Chief of Police Timothy Wydra has suggested implementing the latter in the town’s prisoner search and...
Homeowner Battles “Tangled Title” Foreclosure
Two decades after his family bought a church-built house meant to stabilize a neighborhood, Alan Tilley is fighting to keep the home out of the hands of out-of-town landlords. Tilley, a social worker and Navy veteran, is fending off the foreclosure of the 766 Orchard St. property home where he has lived for twenty years — a home that still technically belongs to his mother, Edythe, who died in 2014.
Police search for suspect in Waterbury’s latest homicide
Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man outside a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning — the city's third homicide in less than a week.
Arrests in Bristol street takeover
Two months after a street takeover in which an intersection was closed in Bristol while wheelies and other stunts were performed, two arrests have been made
Flowers For The Hill
Artist Kwadwo Adae unveiled a new 45-foot-high mural in The Hill neighborhood on Thursday -– and this one is there to stay. The new mural, entitled “Everyone Deserves to Come Home to Flowers,” covers the side of the Hillside community shelter at 124 Sylvan Ave. Assistant muralists Kwasi Adae, Katherine Tombaugh, and Nicole Andreson helped Adae paint the mural, along with neighborhood children.
Man accused of falsely blaming boy for fatal East Hartford shooting
A Windsor man is facing accusations that he falsely implicated a 15-year-old Hartford boy in a fatal shooting that took place during a marijuana deal in East Hartford in January and joined with others to pressure the boy into confessing falsely to the shooting. DEFENDANT: Brainsley M. Beckford Jr., 19,...
Farmington man charged in crash that killed recent high school grad
The driver involved in a crash that killed a recent Farmington High School graduate now faces multiple charges.
Lobsterpalooza is back
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The annual “Lobsterpalooza” hosted by the East Haven Chamber of Commerce is once again being held. Lobsterpalooza 2020 is being held Wednesday night August 17 at Anthony’s Oceanview, 450 Lighthouse Road, New Haven from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the event are 75 dollars and must be purchased before […]
Comments / 1