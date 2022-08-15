ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield

Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton

State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
New Haven Independent

Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas

Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Yale, Covid-Test Doc Spar Over Payments

Alleged ​“pandemic profiteer” Steven Murphy is asking a federal judge to allow him to sue Yale for allegedly not paying him over $1.1 million in Covid-test reimbursements. Murphy’s attorney, Roy Breitenbach, asked a federal judge at a hearing Tuesday in Bridgeport to follow the legal logic of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man killed during head-on crash in Windham

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – A Willimantic man has died following a crash in Windham on Saturday evening. State police said the crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Windham Road. According to state police, a Mercedes with two occupants was traveling southbound on Windham Road when it was struck head-on by a Toyota. The driver […]
WINDHAM, CT
Register Citizen

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Friend of Bridgeport accident victim: 'He was like a brother to me.'

Friends and loved ones say they are stunned by the death of a Bridgeport man in a car wreck Monday in Trumbull. "It just doesn't seem real," said family friend Tahira Magliochetti. Magliochetti and her boyfriend were very close with 22-year-old Xavier Miller, of Bridgeport. "I know he didn't think...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
TORRINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Arrestees Afforded Seatbelts

Hamden’s only prisoner transport van now has seatbelts — and the police expect soon to adopt a policy requiring that all individuals driven by officers are actually strapped into their seats. Acting Chief of Police Timothy Wydra has suggested implementing the latter in the town’s prisoner search and...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Homeowner Battles ​“Tangled Title” Foreclosure

Two decades after his family bought a church-built house meant to stabilize a neighborhood, Alan Tilley is fighting to keep the home out of the hands of out-of-town landlords. Tilley, a social worker and Navy veteran, is fending off the foreclosure of the 766 Orchard St. property home where he has lived for twenty years — a home that still technically belongs to his mother, Edythe, who died in 2014.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Flowers For The Hill

Artist Kwadwo Adae unveiled a new 45-foot-high mural in The Hill neighborhood on Thursday -– and this one is there to stay. The new mural, entitled ​“Everyone Deserves to Come Home to Flowers,” covers the side of the Hillside community shelter at 124 Sylvan Ave. Assistant muralists Kwasi Adae, Katherine Tombaugh, and Nicole Andreson helped Adae paint the mural, along with neighborhood children.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Lobsterpalooza is back

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The annual “Lobsterpalooza” hosted by the East Haven Chamber of Commerce is once again being held. Lobsterpalooza 2020 is being held Wednesday night August 17 at Anthony’s Oceanview, 450 Lighthouse Road, New Haven from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the event are 75 dollars and must be purchased before […]
EAST HAVEN, CT

