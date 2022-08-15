ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, OH

Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gs9vM_0hHb3FPP00

BREWSTER , Ohio (WJW) – It’s been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.

Brewster Police are asking people to refrain from looking for the animals, or entering properties of another person to find the kangaroos.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted at Lakewood café

According to police, the first report of a baby kangaroo on the loose came into the station Thursday night.

Then another person stopped at the station Saturday with a video of an adult kangaroo crossing the SR-93 ( see the video player above .)

  • Kangroo spotted in Brewster on a deer camera. Photo courtesy Dan Nofsinger
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrLJL_0hHb3FPP00
    Kangroo spotted in Brewster on a deer camera Saturday. Photo courtesy Dan Nofsinger

Police say a team of experts will assist with their search on Monday.

Kangaroos are not known to attack humans, but they can become aggressive.

It’s not clear where the kangaroos may have come from or escaped.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival is sticking around

If anyone has information or spots the animals, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Brewster Police Dispatch (330)-830-4272.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial. Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said in a news release Thursday that the wallaby, which was caught on...
BREWSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Brewster, OH
City
Lakewood, OH
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Stark County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
whbc.com

Family: TimkenSteel Blast Victim Needs Life-Saving Help

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of an Alliance man badly injured at the TimkenSteel plant is desperately seeking life-saving help. Amber Farrell tells the Repository her husband Joe needs a specialized treatment for inhalation injuries suffered in the explosion at the Faircrest plant in Perry Township last month.
ALLIANCE, OH
iheart.com

Teenage thugs threaten cops during gun bust in Ohio

Authorities say aggressive teenagers threatened Ohio police officers during a gun bust arrest on July 30. The Akron Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested after officers stopped a vehicle with five teenagers and five loaded guns inside. Bystanders apparently harassed the officers as they were conducting the arrest.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kangaroos#Brewster Police Dispatch#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman fights off carjacker with pepper-spray, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old woman fought off a carjacker in Akron Wednesday evening, said police. The woman told police she was in the area of W. Market Street and West Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when a black SUV pulled up behind her and an armed man got out and ran up to her car.
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

Tuscarawas County Man Flees Deadly Head-On Crash

A Uhrichsville man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a Thursday accident in Paint Township. The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash, shortly after 4pm, which occurred on State Route 241 in Wayne County. Investigators determined that 32-year-old Charles Samples, of Tuscarawas...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Beachwood cameras are reading license plates. What to know

Beachwood, Ohio, has installed 31 new cameras throughout the city that can capture drivers' license plates to catch criminals and deter crime. The readers have high-speed cameras that can snap motorists' visible license plates. They also track the time, date and location they were seen. If that information matches what's on police's "hot list," officers are alerted.
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy