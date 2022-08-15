Read full article on original website
WCJB
High School Football: Kickoff Classics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Teams across North Central Florida and all over the state for that matter had a chance to participate in preseason kickoff classic games on Friday. Tuning up for the regular season is a welcome opportunity for teams to work on plays and face an opponent without the result counting for or against their record.
WCJB
UF President Kent Fuchs will stay in East Hall as students begin to move-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students will be able to move in on Thursday. Students must schedule a move-in appointment after receiving their housing assignment. They will also need to print their unloading pass when they arrive. Some roads may be closed for ongoing campus improvements. When students arrive, they...
WCJB
Early start to high school kickoff classics
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The high school football preseason got off to an exciting start on Thursday night in North Central Florida with Dixie County pulling away from Riverside Christian, 33-13 in Cross City. The Bears led 27-0 at the half and cruised from there to get tuned up for the regular season opener a week from Friday.
WCJB
New P.K. Yonge volleyball coach looks to turn program around
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The high school volleyball regular season opens this weekend, and there is a new voice of reason at P.K. Yonge School. Enrique Wiseman takes over the program after making previous stops at Buchholz, Trinity Catholic, and Trenton. Wiseman is instilling a will to win in his players.
WCJB
Gator defensive line looks to sharpen up in fall camp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say the SEC is a line of scrimmage league, and the pressure is on the Florida defensive line in particular this fall. Florida should be somewhere between solid and very good at offensive line this season, but the other side of the ball features one of the biggest question marks on the team.
WCJB
UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Lafayette Hornets
LAFAYETTE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lafayette Hornets may be classified as rural, but though they be little, they be fierce. Since 2016, the Hornets are 28 games over .500 and have made the playoffs each season. “They really worked hard on the small things and doing those little things right...
WCJB
Dixie County introduces football Hall of Fame class
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Dixie County has a proud football tradition, and the school welcomed four new members to its football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during Thursday night’s kickoff classic preseason game against Riverside Christian. Inducted this year are: Joey Shonaker, former Bethune Cookman standout Willie Collins,...
WCJB
Gator soccer team takes 3-0 defeat to UCF in season opener
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -After falling to the worst record in program history a year ago, it appears there could be some carryover effect for the Florida soccer team this fall. UF fell to the UCF Knights, 3-0 in Thursday’s season opener in Orlando, with all three goals coming in the second half. The Gators were outshot, 7-4 in their first game under new head coach Samantha Bohon. Florida finished 4-12-4 last season.
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - For nearly a decade, the Bell Bulldogs have been rolling over against their opponents. Bell hasn’t had a winning season since 2013 and is 25-57 in that same span. However, this year, the Bulldogs are claiming their territory. “We’ve put in a lot of work...
WCJB
Ocala will have two meetings to discuss the proposed golf cart map expansion
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is hosting two meetings on the proposed golf cart map expansion. The meetings will be at noon and at 5:30. They will both be held at Brick City Center for the Arts at 23 SW Broadway St. These meetings will cover the...
WCJB
UF receiving corps knows the pressure is on
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of folks are excited to see what Anthony Richardson can do this season, but some of the questions about the Gator offense surround who he’s throwing to. If Florida is going to improve on last year’s 6-7 record, the wide receiver corps needs to...
WCJB
Central Florida Community Action Agency will have a two-day outreach event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Central Florida Community Action Agency hosts two-day outreach for Ocala Electric Utilities customers. The event is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Ed Croskey Recreational Facility. Its located at 1510 NW 4th St in Ocala. They would...
WCJB
Belleview Public Library will host a master gardener plant clinic
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A master gardener plant clinic is being held at the Belleview Public Library. The event will start at 10 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m. It is located at 13145 SE Highway 448 in Belleview. This event is presented by UF IFAS Extension Marion County.
WCJB
Unemployment rates fall in many North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida reports historic low unemployment rates in the latest report by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. All counties in the region either reported a drop in unemployment claims in the month of July or maintained the same level as July. Alachua, Union, and...
WCJB
Wildland firefighters return to Gainesville after battling Texas wildfires
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s really nice to be able to get out there and help out other communities.”. Wildland firefighters from the Florida Forest Service returned this week from battling the Hermosa and three other wildfires in Texas. Six firefighters from Alachua, Putnam, and Levy County drove...
WCJB
The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The exhibition, Spy Science, is at the Discovery Center in Ocala on Friday. The event starts at 10 a.m. If you go, you can go undercover to find out how spies disguise themselves, communicate, and catch the bad guys. The Discovery Center is located at 701...
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: A She-goat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a french sculpture with possible ties to Pablo Picasso, a she-goat. In 1899 two brothers founded a foundry, sold the business in 1985 and the business inevitably closed by the french government to pay off debt by 2016.
WCJB
Farm Share will host a food distribution
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area. Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available. It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
