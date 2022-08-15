ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

High School Football: Kickoff Classics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Teams across North Central Florida and all over the state for that matter had a chance to participate in preseason kickoff classic games on Friday. Tuning up for the regular season is a welcome opportunity for teams to work on plays and face an opponent without the result counting for or against their record.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Early start to high school kickoff classics

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The high school football preseason got off to an exciting start on Thursday night in North Central Florida with Dixie County pulling away from Riverside Christian, 33-13 in Cross City. The Bears led 27-0 at the half and cruised from there to get tuned up for the regular season opener a week from Friday.
CROSS CITY, FL
WCJB

New P.K. Yonge volleyball coach looks to turn program around

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The high school volleyball regular season opens this weekend, and there is a new voice of reason at P.K. Yonge School. Enrique Wiseman takes over the program after making previous stops at Buchholz, Trinity Catholic, and Trenton. Wiseman is instilling a will to win in his players.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator defensive line looks to sharpen up in fall camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -They say the SEC is a line of scrimmage league, and the pressure is on the Florida defensive line in particular this fall. Florida should be somewhere between solid and very good at offensive line this season, but the other side of the ball features one of the biggest question marks on the team.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
CITRA, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Lafayette Hornets

LAFAYETTE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lafayette Hornets may be classified as rural, but though they be little, they be fierce. Since 2016, the Hornets are 28 games over .500 and have made the playoffs each season. “They really worked hard on the small things and doing those little things right...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Dixie County introduces football Hall of Fame class

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Dixie County has a proud football tradition, and the school welcomed four new members to its football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during Thursday night’s kickoff classic preseason game against Riverside Christian. Inducted this year are: Joey Shonaker, former Bethune Cookman standout Willie Collins,...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gator soccer team takes 3-0 defeat to UCF in season opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) -After falling to the worst record in program history a year ago, it appears there could be some carryover effect for the Florida soccer team this fall. UF fell to the UCF Knights, 3-0 in Thursday’s season opener in Orlando, with all three goals coming in the second half. The Gators were outshot, 7-4 in their first game under new head coach Samantha Bohon. Florida finished 4-12-4 last season.
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Bell Bulldogs

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - For nearly a decade, the Bell Bulldogs have been rolling over against their opponents. Bell hasn’t had a winning season since 2013 and is 25-57 in that same span. However, this year, the Bulldogs are claiming their territory. “We’ve put in a lot of work...
BELL, FL
WCJB

UF receiving corps knows the pressure is on

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A lot of folks are excited to see what Anthony Richardson can do this season, but some of the questions about the Gator offense surround who he’s throwing to. If Florida is going to improve on last year’s 6-7 record, the wide receiver corps needs to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Unemployment rates fall in many North Central Florida counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida reports historic low unemployment rates in the latest report by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. All counties in the region either reported a drop in unemployment claims in the month of July or maintained the same level as July. Alachua, Union, and...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The exhibition, Spy Science, is at the Discovery Center in Ocala on Friday. The event starts at 10 a.m. If you go, you can go undercover to find out how spies disguise themselves, communicate, and catch the bad guys. The Discovery Center is located at 701...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: A She-goat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a french sculpture with possible ties to Pablo Picasso, a she-goat. In 1899 two brothers founded a foundry, sold the business in 1985 and the business inevitably closed by the french government to pay off debt by 2016.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Farm Share will host a food distribution

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area. Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available. It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL

