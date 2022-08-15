Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Lexington police investigating after 18-month-old found dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found dead at a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. Police responded to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old on Wednesday. The boy, identified as Cho’Zyn Carter Wilson, was transported to UK Medical Center Pediatric ER where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
WTVQ
Police charge 18-year-old in Nickwood Trail shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police have charged an 18-year-old man who’s suspected of shooting another man last week on Nickwood Trail. On Thursday, Aug. 11 around 9:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Nickwood Trail where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Death investigations underway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two separate death investigations are underway in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Linden Walk just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. They’re investigating the death of 35-year-old Ashley Stamper there. Around the same time, police were called to the 800 block...
WTVQ
Lexington police conducting 2 death investigations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are conducting two separate death investigations Thursday morning. According to police, a person was found dead Wednesday evening in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. Around the same time, another person was also found dead on Linden Walk near University of Kentucky’s campus.
WTVQ
Medical bill fundraiser for man hospitalized after hit and run in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A GoFundMe has been created for an eastern Kentucky man injured in a hit-and-run in Lexington over the weekend. The GoFundMe started Thursday morning and by Thursday night, nearly $9,000 had been raised to help Clay County native Travis James with medical expenses. “It’s ripped...
WTVQ
Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month. Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive. He has two adult children living in...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
WKYT 27
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night. On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting; could be free next year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was sentenced Tuesday for a deadly Lexington shooting. The judge accepted the prosecution’s recommendation that Larry Walters received a 20-year sentence. In July, he entered a guilty plea. Lexington police say Walters shot Stevie Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar and...
WTVQ
Scott. Co Sheriff’s Office recovers several stolen items
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office spent several months tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts across Scott County and central Kentucky. Wednesday, deputies said they recovered several items, like motorcycles, four-wheelers, televisions, other electronics and guns after receiving a search warrant for...
q95fm.net
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room
Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
foxlexington.com
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
WTVQ
Lexington gets second $2M federal grant to help prevent overdoses, illegal drug use
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since the pandemic began, Lexington has seen a significant rise in drug overdoses. Based on a survey from 2020 from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, about 9.6% of Kentuckians have used illegal drugs in the past 30 days. When you scale that down to Lexington’s population, that’s 24,525 people using illegal drugs in the past month.
q95fm.net
Georgetown Toyota Plant Evacuated Monday Due To Chemical Accident
A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated Monday morning after a chemical accident that sent one person to Georgetown hospital. Scott County Emergency Management says two chemicals in the paint area were mixed by accident, which caused a release of some sort of gas. Plant employees said it happened in the “paint two” area.
WTVQ
Estill Co. Animal Shelter in need of volunteers
RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Estill County Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers on Saturday to catch up with work the shelter is behind on. Due to limited staff and resources, according to the Clark County Animal Shelter (which is leading the cause), the shelter needs a handful of volunteers to help them catch up on some “intense” work. Volunteers will be broken up into teams to tackle areas that need attention as well as provide training and resources to make things better manageable for the shelter in the future.
WTVQ
Urban County Council, KU reach agreement on tree removal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities have come to an agreement addressing the utility’s cutting and removal of trees located under power transmission lines throughout Fayette County. The joint resolution is designed to maintain and protect the utility’s infrastructure and...
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested after crashing car into light pole at Richmond restaurant, police say
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a long list of charges after an incident that police say ended with him crashing into a light pole. Richmond police say they were on the lookout for 30-year-old Derick Damrell. They say he had active warrants. Police say an officer...
