WTVQ

Lexington police investigating after 18-month-old found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found dead at a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. Police responded to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old on Wednesday. The boy, identified as Cho’Zyn Carter Wilson, was transported to UK Medical Center Pediatric ER where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
WTVQ

Police charge 18-year-old in Nickwood Trail shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police have charged an 18-year-old man who’s suspected of shooting another man last week on Nickwood Trail. On Thursday, Aug. 11 around 9:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Nickwood Trail where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27

Death investigations underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two separate death investigations are underway in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Linden Walk just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. They’re investigating the death of 35-year-old Ashley Stamper there. Around the same time, police were called to the 800 block...
WTVQ

Lexington police conducting 2 death investigations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are conducting two separate death investigations Thursday morning. According to police, a person was found dead Wednesday evening in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. Around the same time, another person was also found dead on Linden Walk near University of Kentucky’s campus.
WTVQ

Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month. Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive. He has two adult children living in...
foxlexington.com

Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
WKYT 27

Two killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
WTVQ

Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night. On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man...
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting; could be free next year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was sentenced Tuesday for a deadly Lexington shooting. The judge accepted the prosecution’s recommendation that Larry Walters received a 20-year sentence. In July, he entered a guilty plea. Lexington police say Walters shot Stevie Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar and...
WTVQ

Scott. Co Sheriff’s Office recovers several stolen items

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office spent several months tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts across Scott County and central Kentucky. Wednesday, deputies said they recovered several items, like motorcycles, four-wheelers, televisions, other electronics and guns after receiving a search warrant for...
q95fm.net

Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room

Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
foxlexington.com

19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
foxlexington.com

Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
WTVQ

Lexington gets second $2M federal grant to help prevent overdoses, illegal drug use

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since the pandemic began, Lexington has seen a significant rise in drug overdoses. Based on a survey from 2020 from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, about 9.6% of Kentuckians have used illegal drugs in the past 30 days. When you scale that down to Lexington’s population, that’s 24,525 people using illegal drugs in the past month.
q95fm.net

Georgetown Toyota Plant Evacuated Monday Due To Chemical Accident

A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated Monday morning after a chemical accident that sent one person to Georgetown hospital. Scott County Emergency Management says two chemicals in the paint area were mixed by accident, which caused a release of some sort of gas. Plant employees said it happened in the “paint two” area.
WTVQ

Estill Co. Animal Shelter in need of volunteers

RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Estill County Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers on Saturday to catch up with work the shelter is behind on. Due to limited staff and resources, according to the Clark County Animal Shelter (which is leading the cause), the shelter needs a handful of volunteers to help them catch up on some “intense” work. Volunteers will be broken up into teams to tackle areas that need attention as well as provide training and resources to make things better manageable for the shelter in the future.
WTVQ

Urban County Council, KU reach agreement on tree removal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities have come to an agreement addressing the utility’s cutting and removal of trees located under power transmission lines throughout Fayette County. The joint resolution is designed to maintain and protect the utility’s infrastructure and...
