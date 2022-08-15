Read full article on original website
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
Springfield Back to School Party draws youngsters, parents (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — They came for the backpacks and stayed for the food, music and games. Hundreds of children with parents in tow made their way to Roberto Clemente Field on Plainfield Street in the North End to celebrate the end of summer and the inevitable return to school.
Springfield honors memory of Leonard Corbin, first Black firefighter in city’s history
SPRINGFIELD - City officials and members of the Fire and Police departments joined with the family of the late Leonard A. Corbin on Friday to celebrate the memory and legacy of the city’s first Black firefighter. In a brief ceremony outside the Eastern Avenue Fire Station, Fire Commissioner Bernard...
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield
Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
Worcester Police to close streets Saturday for Latin American Festival
The Worcester Police Department is advising residents and visitors that the Latin American Festival on Saturday may cause traffic delays due to street closures. The 30th iteration of the event being put on by CENTRO INC. is “a magnificent celebration of diversity and culture with more than 15,000 attendees who come every year to enjoy a day full of fun, food and entertainment,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
Vandalism reported at Bethlehem House in Easthampton
The Diocese of Springfield has released a statement following an act of vandalism Thursday at the Bethlehem House in Easthampton.
Westfield plans to host International Overdose Awareness Vigil on Park Square
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Health Department is sponsoring a vigil later this month to promote overdose awareness in the community and reflect on those who have lost their lives to drug addiction. The International Overdose Awareness Vigil is slated for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Chicopee Tip-a-Cop, Hampden Sheriff’s golf tournament, Northampton fire training
(WGGB/WSHM) - An annual summer golf tournament was held in Springfield Wednesday morning. Ahead of his annual summer cookout, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi hosted his annual golf tournament. Clubs started swinging at both Franconia Golf Course and Veteran’s Golf Course around 8 a.m. After the tournament, guests enjoyed...
Regal Cinemas, with theater in MGM Springfield, headed for bankruptcy: report
SPRINGFIELD — The owners of the Regal Cinemas, a 543-theater chain that includes the 7-screen theater at MGM Springfield, is headed for bankruptcy, according to reports Friday in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier in the week, Regal owners, the British-based Cineworld, told investors that it was pursuing a restructuring...
Greenfield closing Green River Park early due to contamination
Level 3 drought conditions are forcing Greenfield officials to close the Green River Park for the season earlier than in years past as water contamination has continued in the river. All restrooms and concessions will shut down as of Monday. The playground and park amenities will still be available. The...
Mayflower Marathon: Rep. Carlos González tries to mediate Hall of Fame, Food Pantry dispute over longstanding fund drive
Nearly a month after the Basketball Hall of Fame announced it would nix a 28-year partnership with one of the largest food and donation drives in New England, a local state legislator is attempting to mend the divide. State Rep. Carlos González on Thursday mediated a meeting between Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame officials and Mayflower Marathon organizers after the Hall of Fame ended their partnership over occupancy and parking concerns.
Suney’s Pub & Family Restaurant in Worcester closes after 52 years
Suney’s Pub & Family Restaurant in Worcester has served its last order of fish and chips. The Kachadoorian family announced on Facebook that they decided to close the restaurant they opened in 1970. “Over those 52 years, some of the most important people have come & gone. There have...
Seen@: Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61
Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi’s annual cookout at Springfield Elks Lodge #61 drew 1,800 to 2,000 people on Wednesday, August 17. Among those in attendance were Attorney General Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl, who will face each other in the Massachusetts governor’s race in November.
Simsbury men arrested for allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converter in Springfield
Two men from Simsbury, Connecticut were arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
Westfield plans temporary park at long-vacant Newberry’s lot on Elm St.
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority voted Wednesday morning to push forward with temporary improvements to the vacant downtown Elm Street Urban Renewal Project lot. The preliminary plans for the lot have it turning into a green space much like the Park Square Green nearby while the WRA further...
Jazz & Roots Festival makes downtown Springfield sing (Editorial)
Here was where Springfield had a chance to toot its own horn — literally — and hit all the right notes. In less than a decade, the Jazz & Roots Festival has become must-see (and must-hear) entertainment that perks up the late summer schedule and brings huge throngs of visitors to downtown Springfield. This year was no exception; in fact, with an expanded program, it was better than ever.
‘Taste of Northampton’ bringing food, drink and music to downtown Sept. 10
Come next month, Pioneer Valley residents will once again get a taste of Northampton. Or rather, a Taste of Northampton. Featuring food vendors and restaurants from across the city, beer and cider from local brewers, and live music, the “Taste” event that in its heyday drew throngs of people to the city center will make its triumphant return on Sept. 10.
Graffiti reportedly defaces Bethlehem House in Easthampton, labeled by some as ‘crisis pregnancy center’
In a reported act of vandalism, red and white graffiti was found Thursday at the Bethlehem House Pregnancy Care Center in Easthampton — listed online as a controversial “crisis pregnancy center.”. Attorney General Maura Healey, also a candidate for governor, has repeatedly warned the public about use of...
Sinkhole reported on Main Street in Three Rivers
The town of Palmer is informing residents of a sinkhole discovered on Main Street in Three Rivers Thursday afternoon.
