West Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield

Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Police to close streets Saturday for Latin American Festival

The Worcester Police Department is advising residents and visitors that the Latin American Festival on Saturday may cause traffic delays due to street closures. The 30th iteration of the event being put on by CENTRO INC. is “a magnificent celebration of diversity and culture with more than 15,000 attendees who come every year to enjoy a day full of fun, food and entertainment,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mayflower Marathon: Rep. Carlos González tries to mediate Hall of Fame, Food Pantry dispute over longstanding fund drive

Nearly a month after the Basketball Hall of Fame announced it would nix a 28-year partnership with one of the largest food and donation drives in New England, a local state legislator is attempting to mend the divide. State Rep. Carlos González on Thursday mediated a meeting between Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame officials and Mayflower Marathon organizers after the Hall of Fame ended their partnership over occupancy and parking concerns.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Jazz & Roots Festival makes downtown Springfield sing (Editorial)

Here was where Springfield had a chance to toot its own horn — literally — and hit all the right notes. In less than a decade, the Jazz & Roots Festival has become must-see (and must-hear) entertainment that perks up the late summer schedule and brings huge throngs of visitors to downtown Springfield. This year was no exception; in fact, with an expanded program, it was better than ever.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

