Evansville deli closing after 36 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A long-time Evansville deli closed its doors on Friday. Bits and Bytes on Fourth Street had been in business for 36 years. The deli is family-owned and was started by a father and sister. Mary Harl, who manages the shop, says the family got the deli’s name from the computer term bits and bytes.
New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update to a new shared kitchen coming to Evansville. The Bedford Collab has successfully raised $50,000 in under 50 days. Because of this goal being met, the Bedford Collab will now receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to start phase one of the renovation.
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of investigating the murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, authorities say two people are now facing charges. One of them - his own wife. Authorities are investigating a crash involving a bus in Posey County. The sheriff says three people were taken to the...
Feed Evansville in need of supplies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Feed Evansville organizers closed a community food share event after they ran out of food. Organizers say they’re struggling to meet the area’s needs. Feed Evansville started in March 2020, when community leaders anticipated an increase in food insecurity. They worked to help people...
Police: 2 taken to hospital after fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a single-car crash in Vanderburgh County on Friday night. This happened on the eastbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway at Highway 41 slightly before 7:30 p.m. The Evansville Police Department says the car slammed into the median and burst into flames. When...
Walk the Blue Bridge Saturday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge Day is Saturday. That means you’ll be able to walk across the Blue Bridge!. It’ll be open to walkers from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning. That means no traffic over the river into Spencer County from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctor Scott Davis is a Combustion Systems Expert and CEO of Gexcon. He’s a seasoned explosion investigator, and he says when you investigate an explosion like the one on Weinbach Avenue, you’ve got to start ruling things out before you can land on a cause.
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We’re learning new information on the Evansville house explosion. Fire officials say the status of all the buildings in the area has been determined. The search continues for a missing Spencer County teen. Santa Claus police say the U.S. Marshals Service is now involved in the search for Kendall King.
Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before releasing them back into the wild, but some people believe they should just leave the animals alone. There’s something wild going on at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. It’s all because...
Weinbach Explosion
North Weinbach Avenue resident Rebecca Gonzalez lives two doors down from the home that exploded last week. Officials provide update in Weinbach Ave. explosion investigation. By Monica Watkins, Keaton Eberly and Brady Williams. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the investigation is now in the hands of state fire marshals.
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - Wabash County Dispatch confirms that fire and ambulance personnel were sent in response to a house explosion on Friday evening. Dispatch says the explosion happened just north of Allendale. Officials say the sheriff is currently on scene. The sheriff told our crew on scene that two...
Officials provide update in Weinbach Ave. explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Evansville fire officials gave an update on the explosion that killed three people on Weinbach Avenue. It’s been a week since the house explosion happened. The road is open and the main investigators are no longer on the scene. Evansville Fire Chief Mike...
Hydrofair highlighted during Friday After Five
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party starts in Owensboro for Friday After Five. Tanner Holbrook was live at English Park on Sunrise with details. The last Friday After Five is September 2.
Here’s what officials did on Weinbach Sunday in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials said they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week. Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon. “Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist […]
Crews working on water main break in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers in Jasper will want to avoid the area of State Road 56 and St. Charles Street. Officials say the water department is working on a water main break just west of the intersection. You are asked to avoid the area. Officials say crews hope to...
Sunrise School Spirit returns next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are almost a week away from the big return of Sunrise School Spirit. We partnered with local schools that are collecting food for the Tri-State Food Bank. Not only that, we then crash their school for a large morning pep rally and show off all...
