fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
Firefighter charged with setting fire to abandoned building
WOODSTOCK, Va. — A Virginia volunteer firefighter charged with setting fire to an abandoned building was with the first crew to arrive on the scene, an investigator said Monday. Firefighters from several departments responded to a report of a structure fire Friday night in Woodstock and found the 1902...
Augusta Free Press
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
Metro News
Funeral home suspension: neglected body, homeless presence and ‘altered’ behavior
A West Virginia funeral home is being suspended following allegations of abuse of a corpse, homeless people living on site and the arrest of the operator in an “altered mental state.”. Hunter Anderson Funeral Home of Berkeley Springs was suspended this week by the state’s licensing board. The...
wina.com
Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods
LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
Morgan Messenger
“Killer Oak” taken down
A large oak tree about 200 years old had to be removed last week from the front yard of Tom and Vita Hall who live on Route 9 east of Berkeley Springs, not far from U.S. 522. The tree was more than 75-feet tall with a 15.5-feet circumference and was at least four-feet in diameter, Hall said.
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholland on Frederick County August
Frederick County has a couple of issues that need to be addressed recently. We check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland for a couple of reminders in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lenny tells us about a...
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to a bank robbery yesterday 8/18
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to an alarm from the Bank of Clarke County in the 100 block of Crock Wells Mills Drive off of Route 50 Aug. 18. Authorities are on the lookout for a white male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. At the time of...
cbs19news
Police say search continues for missing man
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says the search continues for a missing man. According to CPD, the Virginia State Police is also assisting with the investigation into the disappearance of 60-year-old John Milton Harris III. Harris was reported missing back on July 9 and police say...
pagevalleynews.com
Hawksbill Pool winding down season, catalytic converters stolen and other news from Stanley
STANLEY, Aug. 10 — The Hawksbill Pool is winding down another successful season with 6,179 swimmers enjoying the facility since Memorial Day weekend. The facility — which some still call “Shuler Pool” — has hosted 25 pool parties so far this summer, held two Movie Nights and four Night Swims.
969wsig.com
Referendum set on Augusta County courthouse
Augusta County residents will be voting on a referendum again this November of whether or not to move the courthouse from Staunton to the county. County Officials held a press conference yesterday at the Government Center in Verona to reveal the two plans. Board of Supervisors chair Gerald Garber says...
wsvaonline.com
Page County solar farm proposal pulled
It appears that one of the proposed solar farms in Page County will not take place. According to a post yesterday on the county’s Facebook page, Urban Grid has withdrawn their special use permit application for Cape Solar. The Richmond-based company submitted an application several years ago for a...
Inside Nova
Body found behind old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge
Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found Saturday evening behind the old Gander Mountain building in Woodbridge. The body was found about 6:05 p.m. near a trash compactor at 14011 Worth Ave. The body, "in a decomposed state," was taken to the state medical examiner's office for an...
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A tractor trailer crash near mile marker 239 on Interstate 81 southbound is causing backups. Traffic is being diverted to Route 11, which is causing backups throughout town as well. The backup on the interstate reached six miles, and crews are working to get the roadway...
73rd annual Prince William County Fair in full swing
The 73rd annual Prince William County Fair began this weekend but several events are still scheduled, including pony rides, mechanical bull rides, a sea lion show, a performance by country singer Tracy Byrd, a demolition derby and a mullet contest.
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg man killed in motorcycle crash
A Harrisonburg man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in downtown Richmond. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of North 5th Street at around 10:30 Saturday night for a motorcycle crash. Officers report the motorcycle hit a curb, ran off the...
theriver953.com
Berryville reminds residents of low flying craft
Berryville reiterated the warning of low flying aircraft in a news release. The craft include low flying helicopters and the Town Government reminds residents to not be alarmed. The project is a part of the ongoing efforts to collect data for the Virginia Department of Energy and The U.S. Geological...
