Wet Weekend: Scattered showers and a few storms likely
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The main forecast focus is a mid-level wave - bringing rounds of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this weekend. As of Thursday afternoon, a few showers had drifted into central Wisconsin - well NW of Madison. A few spotty showers are possible late tonight, but rain chances will go up into Friday as the mid-level wave moves closer.
High School Football: Watch out for scattered showers/a few storms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this evening as an area of low-pressure spins into Wisconsin. The scattered nature of the rain will make for some dry time. Although, a few showers could become super soakers. If you’re heading out to a high school football game tonight - be sure to include an umbrella!
This Weekend: On-and-off rain/storms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A broad region of high-pressure remains in place across the Great Lakes. Cloud cover from a shortwave disturbance over southern Canada has drifted over the Badger State. A few showers were located across Northern Wisconsin with a few sprinkles making it as far South as central Wisconsin.
Outdoor fun, food & beer on tap for the weekend!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is flying by, and with only a few weekends left, why not make the most of the time by attending some fun summertime events?. Rob Gard from Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events in the Madison area featuring outdoor fun, food, beer and more!
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
Body recovered from Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Mendota early Friday morning. According to the UW Police Dept., a passerby reported seeing the body approximately 15 feet from off the pier, floating face down in the water. Emergency crews were called to the location, behind the UW...
Sun Prairie crash sends both vehicles into apartment building
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three families were forced from their homes late Thursday night after a crash in Sun Prairie sent both vehicles careening into their apartment building. No one inside the apartments or either vehicle was injured in the incident which happened shortly after 10 p.m. Investigators determined...
Something to Smile About
Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison
NBC15 went back-to-school shopping to find out if you save any money by shopping online. It proved to be even more expensive than hitting the stores in person. Madison College holds tour for manufacturing entrepreneurs.
Hockey refs getting an early start - at 12 years old
Ahead of Sauk Prairie’s first varsity football game of the season, the team took some time to recognize their area heroes during Veterans Appreciation Night. An Afghan family says they are ready to find their home in the United States and hope their experiences since arriving will help show policymakers some of the gaps still in the system.
School bus drivers remind other drivers to slow down, pay attention
School bus drivers remind other drivers to slow down, pay attention
Comparing the cost of shopping online to in-person
Birthdays for Friday, August 19. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Support a Madison-based company for back-to-school gear!. Local Madison company Fenrici has some great options for back-to-school gear for your kids as we approach the new academic year.
Dynamic duo honored at Dodge Co. Fair
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Ava Finger and her dog Luna were honored at the 4-H Dog Project event. The duo won an award for being able to overcome the toughest of tasks. Finger is paralyzed from the...
Food Fight reveals 2 restaurants set to open in 2023, first Northwoods eatery now open
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Food Fight Restaurant Group updated patrons Wednesday that it has expanded its reach to the Northwoods and that it would be opening two new restaurants next year. The restaurant group stated that Manny’s Parkside, which opened earlier this summer in Manitowish Waters, is its first restaurant...
Madison College holds tour for manufacturing entrepreneurs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place Thursday at Madison College. As a part of the Forward Festival, the college hosted a tour showcasing the school’s robotic machinery and technology. Officials talked about common perceptions of the manufacturing industry, ways it’s transforming and...
Check out a local company for new back-to-school gear this year!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for some new gear for your students, a Madison-based company has some great options to consider!. NBC15 sat down with Fenrici Founder and CEO Mike Zhang on Monday to talk about some of the new products the company is featuring ahead of the upcoming academic year.
Friday Football Blitz: Week one brings a week of firsts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the start of a brand new high school football season in Wisconsin, which means the return of the Friday Football Blitz. The first week of the season brought with it a couple of big firsts:. The first win ever for the Sun Prairie West...
Dozens of Dane Co. schools non-compliant for student safety drill submissions
Dozens of Dane Co. schools non-compliant for student safety drill submissions
Friday Football Blitz: Week 1 Preview
Ahead of Sauk Prairie’s first varsity football game of the season, the team took some time to recognize their area heroes during Veterans Appreciation Night. An Afghan family says they are ready to find their home in the United States and hope their experiences since arriving will help show policymakers some of the gaps still in the system.
Man shot near downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
