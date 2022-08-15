ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Atlanta schools may have to move games because of referee shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta school districts say a referee shortage is hitting at the worst possible time. This week is the start of high school football season. The Georgia High School Association says they are down about 1,600 referees across the state the shortage stands at about 50,000 nationwide.
Kell high school football head coach delivers with Corky Kell Classic debut win

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In his Corky Kell Classic coaching debut, first-year Carlton J. Kell high school football head coach Drew Connell delivered. It wasn’t always pretty. And it wasn’t always easy. But, the Longhorns, desperate to prove they’re more than a worthy adversary for any Georgia high school football team they face, made a statement.
