Read full article on original website
Related
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's system did not suit him at Chelsea
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's tactics did not suit him at Chelsea.
Kylian Mbappe & Neymar feud 'threatening' to divide PSG squad
The ongoing feud between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is threatening the divide the Paris Saint-Germain squad.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang green lights Chelsea move as Barcelona receive bid
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to join Chelsea and a part-exchange bid involving Marcos Alonso has been lodged with Barcelona, 90min understands.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds United
RELATED PEOPLE
Transfer rumours: Man Utd turn to Casemiro; Ronaldo-Morata swap deal
Transfer rumours - including Man Utd turning to Casemiro, Newcastle interest in four Chelsea players & more.
Fulham agree Justin Kluivert loan with option to buy
Fulham have agreed a loan deal for Roma forward Justin Kluivert and will have the option to make the move permanent.
Ronaldinho backs Gabriel Jesus to become one of the best in Europe
Gabriel Jesus has the 'love' & support at Arsenal to become one of the best in Europe, claims Ronaldinho.
Newcastle & Southampton in talks for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos
Newcastle & Southampton have opened talks over a potential deal for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chelsea issue strong statement over racist gesture aimed at Son Heung-min
Chelsea have issued a statement in response to the racist gesture aimed at Tottenham forward Son Heung-min by someone in the Stamford Bridge crowd.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Team news for Bournemouth; Gabriel Jesus' form; transfer plans
Mikel Arteta's press conference as Arsenal prepare to face Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Chelsea transfer notebook: Pulisic interest; Jorginho dilemma; Gallagher suitors
The latest on Chelsea's possible outgoings in the 2022/23 summer transfer window.
Roberto Firmino: Liverpool forward back in training ahead of Man Utd clash
Roberto Firmino has returned to Liverpool training ahead of the Man Utd game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emma Hayes reveals plan to deploy Erin Cuthbert in deeper midfield role
Emma Hayes has hinted that Erin Cuthbert could be utilised in a deeper midfield role for Chelsea next season.
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Liverpool
Niamh Charles signs new long-term Chelsea contract
Niamh Charles has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with Chelsea, keeping her at the club until 2025.
Real Madrid unveil new Bernabeu-inspired third kit for 2022/23 season
Real Madrid's 2022/23 third kit has been released.
UEFA・
Man Utd interested in signing Chelsea's Christian Pulisic on loan
Manchester United amongst clubs who would like to take Christian Pulisic on loan.
Chelsea confirm signing of Cesare Casadei from Inter
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter.
Patrick Bamford: Leeds striker confirms injury ahead of Chelsea clash
Patrick Bamford admits he will likely miss Leeds' clash with Chelsea in the Premier League but is hopeful of overcoming a groin injury soon.
90min
791
Followers
8K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0