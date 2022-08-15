Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
WLOS.com
Hospitality workers call for lower parking prices in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food and beverage workers in Asheville are organizing and pushing for changes to parking practices in downtown Asheville. “We love what we do, but we hate the way that we’re treated,” said Jen Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United. Asheville...
WLOS.com
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
WITN
Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has been ruled accidental. A 911 call came in for a fire at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. 5th Street at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue says about 25 firefighters were on the scene that blocked off West 5th Street.
WITN
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
WLOS.com
7 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville animal rescue has stepped up to help amid a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles seized from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has already taken in 7 rescue beagles, and has offered to accept more, said Brother Wolf Executive Director Leah Craig Fieser.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
WLOS.com
Vigil for Navy Sailor David 'Dee' Spearman being held Friday in Henderson County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A candlelight vigil is being held Friday night, Aug. 19, 2022, in honor of David L. "Dee" Spearman, the U.S. Navy sailor from Etowah in Henderson County who fell overboard Aug. 1, 2022, while conducting operations in the Baltic Sea on USS Arleigh Burke. The...
WLOS.com
Hitting the rails: There's more to the Biltmore Estate than the house
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s called the Biltmore Garden Railways – Wonders of the World and it features 14 structures depicting the Seven Wonders of the World and seven newer wonders. Constructed by artists from Applied Imagination, the models include replicas of the Taj Mahal, the Great...
WLOS.com
A Day of Remembrance: Cruso community to mark anniversary of deadly flooding
CRUSO, N.C. (WLOS) — The Cruso community is marking one year since it was hit by deadly flooding from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Six people were killed and Cruso suffered serious damage when landslides and massive flooding hit the community on Aug. 17, 2021. To mark the occasion...
WLOS.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Hendersonville woman suffering from dementia
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for missing person Helen Warner. Warner is a 72-year-old white female with shoulder-length white hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5’5” and 250 lbs. Helen was last seen at her residence on Ladies Mantle Court...
‘He set the bar very high.’ Mourners remember slain Wake officer Byrd as loyal, selfless
Hundreds have gathered to remember Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd, who was shot on duty a week ago.
WLOS.com
City of Asheville puts brakes on adding bike lanes to Biltmore Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After much community input from impacted businesses and residents about improvement to a high-traffic stretch of Biltmore Avenue, the city of Asheville announced Thursday, Aug. 18 that it will not add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue at this time. The stretch in question goes from...
WLOS.com
Wanted: Police identify, search for woman accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department on Friday, Aug. 19 identified the person accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Carmen Opal Rumfelt, 36, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Injury to Real Property, police said.
cbs17
NC flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for woman NCDOT worker who was hit by car
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12. Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of...
WLOS.com
'He's always with me': On anniversary of devastating flooding, survivors hoping to heal
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — August 17, 2022, marks one year since western North Carolina was belted by the wrath of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants. Raging floodwaters brought on by the storm destroyed everything in its path, with Cruso and Canton hit hardest. The historic flooding caused millions of dollars worth of damage and killed six people.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
WLOS.com
Haywood County nonprofits funnel donations back into flood-damaged community
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in Haywood County. Some places in the hardest hit areas have been able to rebuild with the help of neighbors and federal and local funding. But there's still...
cbs17
‘Deeply saddened’: NC correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night. Naomi Carroll-Moore, 56, returned to the line of duty on Monday after being rehired and suffered the medical...
