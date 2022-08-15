ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Community street team works to stop street violence in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Curbing violent crime in Asheville is the new aim of a nonprofit-based street team after 11 killings in the city in 2022, the majority tied to gun violence. Following up on safety in Asheville’s neighborhoods, News 13 took a look at how these nonprofit groups...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hospitality workers call for lower parking prices in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food and beverage workers in Asheville are organizing and pushing for changes to parking practices in downtown Asheville. “We love what we do, but we hate the way that we’re treated,” said Jen Hampton, lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United. Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has been ruled accidental. A 911 call came in for a fire at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. 5th Street at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue says about 25 firefighters were on the scene that blocked off West 5th Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
GREENVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County sues former manager Greene again

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a new civil lawsuit against former county manager Wanda Greene and her family, trying to recoup money they said she owes taxpayers. The complaint is asking for documents to try and prove Greene transferred large assets to her son Michael and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Hitting the rails: There's more to the Biltmore Estate than the house

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s called the Biltmore Garden Railways – Wonders of the World and it features 14 structures depicting the Seven Wonders of the World and seven newer wonders. Constructed by artists from Applied Imagination, the models include replicas of the Taj Mahal, the Great...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

City of Asheville puts brakes on adding bike lanes to Biltmore Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After much community input from impacted businesses and residents about improvement to a high-traffic stretch of Biltmore Avenue, the city of Asheville announced Thursday, Aug. 18 that it will not add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue at this time. The stretch in question goes from...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC

