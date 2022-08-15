Read full article on original website
Twilight Director Regrets Nixing Taylor Swift Casting
Twilight director Chris Weitz has opened up about nearly casting Taylor Swift as an extra in 2009’s New Moon but ultimately deciding against it. Guesting on Twilight star Ashley Greene’s The Twilight Effect podcast, Weitz said Swift had asked to be an extra in the movie, but he declined because he thought she’d be too distracting.
Anitta & Missy Elliott – “Lobby”
The Brazilian pop superstar Anitta is enjoying a US breakout this year, and it looks set to continue with her new Missy Elliott collab. “Lobby,” from the new deluxe edition of Anitta’s album Versions Of Me, is a smoothly grooving disco-pop track built around a thinly veiled metaphor: “Kiss me from the roof to the lobby.” Missy also gets in a bar about parking in her garage. You get the idea.
If It Was You
Tegan and Sara Quin were only 21 when If It Was You was released, and they were already used to change. The Quins started out making music in their bedrooms — an origin story recounted in their memoir High School, soon to be a television series — but they were quickly thrust into the spotlight. An outsized portion of that attention came about because of their young age and, certainly, because of the novelty of them being twin sisters who both happened to be gay. By the time If It Was You hit shelves in 2002, Tegan And Sara had already been lumped in with the era’s folky, singer-songwriter zeitgeist — spoken about as the next evolution of artists like Ani DiFranco and Melissa Etheridge — and they were determined to break away from the connotations those associations implied.
Nick Hakim – “Happen”
The songwriter Nick Hakim has announced a new album, Cometa, his follow-up to 2020’s Will This Make Me Good. The album was recorded in a bunch of different places — Texas, North Carolina, California, and New York — and reflects Hakim’s experience of falling in love. “I think it’s nice to have love in your life and to have people that are sharing and wanting that,” he said. “It’s my interpretation of a really romantic way to express love in my own way.”
Birthday Boy Fat Joe Announces One-Man Show
Fat Joe was born on this day in 1970. Happy 52nd birthday, Fat Joe! As Complex points out, the Terror Squad rapper is celebrating his big day by announcing a new one-man standup performance based on his upcoming memoir The Book Of Jose. The date and venue of this show...
Watch Nardwuar Interview Harry Styles About Elvis, Fleetwood Mac, & Peter Gabriel At Coachella
The longtime cult figure Nardwuar is in his element when he’s interviewing punk bands or impish rappers. Every once in a while, though, Nardwuar gets a chance to punish one of the biggest pop stars in the world. That’s what happened in the latest Nardwuar video. When Harry Styles was headlining Coachella earlier this year, singing with Shania Twain and Lizzo, Nardwuar came to talk to the man. He brought gifts.
Darlene Love And Elizabeth Chan Aim To Block Mariah Carey From Trademarking “Queen Of Christmas”
Last year, Mariah Carey and her team tried to trademark the phrase “Queen Of Christmas.” But two other festive singers have criticized Carey for attempting to do so, and in the process are defending their claim own to that crown. Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan have recently spoken out against Carey trying to claim sole ownership over being the “Queen Of Christmas.” As Variety reports, an attorney representing Chan filed a declaration of opposition in court to protest Carey’s trademark application.
