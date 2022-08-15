Tegan and Sara Quin were only 21 when If It Was You was released, and they were already used to change. The Quins started out making music in their bedrooms — an origin story recounted in their memoir High School, soon to be a television series — but they were quickly thrust into the spotlight. An outsized portion of that attention came about because of their young age and, certainly, because of the novelty of them being twin sisters who both happened to be gay. By the time If It Was You hit shelves in 2002, Tegan And Sara had already been lumped in with the era’s folky, singer-songwriter zeitgeist — spoken about as the next evolution of artists like Ani DiFranco and Melissa Etheridge — and they were determined to break away from the connotations those associations implied.

