Soccer

Bassala Sambou suspended for Crewe’s clash with Sutton

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Crewe will be without the suspended Bassala Sambou for the game with Sutton.

The striker was sent off during Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Salford after grabbing Theo Vassell by the throat during an off-the-ball incident.

Midfielder Charlie Colkett (hamstring) and defender Rod McDonald (groin) both missed out against the Ammies.

Forward Christopher Long, goalkeeper Dave Richards and defender Rio Adebisi are still working towards full fitness.

Sutton will need to check on Omar Bugiel.

The forward limped off just 42 minutes into Saturday’s 1-0 win over Barrow.

Coby Rowe could return to the squad after missing out with an injury sustained in the Carabao Cup, while fellow defender Sam Hart and midfielder Will Randall are close to comebacks.

Defender Ben Goodliffe faces up to six months on the sidelines with torn knee ligaments.

