Neosho, MO

House fire in Neosho, all residents out safely

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago

NEOSHO, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Monday call for fire at 712 West Spring Street alerted Dispatch.

Neosho Fire, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire requested as mutual aid.

On scene we learn from Neosho Police no residents were injured. Everyone was out safely.

Officer tells us when he arrived it was fully involved, saying “they got it out fast.”

Liberty Utilities were summoned to disconnect electric service to the house.

See the live video at the scene with KOAM’s Shannon Becker.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
