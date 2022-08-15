Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
How did this tiny startup put live, moving people into a full-blown 3D landscape instantaneously?
It turned out to be a legit experience, as Bristol, U.K.-based startup Condense, showed me how my badly dancing body had been instantaneously transported into a full-blown 3D landscape. What didn’t compute, at least for me, was how they’d done it so fast. Not just fast, but literally live.
China ‘wild trip’ deaths put social media influencers under spotlight
Chinese social media influencers and their platforms have come under fire for posts about “wild trips” – or visits to off-grid locations – after a huge flood killed seven tourists in Sichuan province. The tragedy, on 13 August, left seven tourists dead and eight injured after...
Engadget
The Morning After: Airbnb tests anti-party tech
Airbnb, which announced a permanent ban on parties at host properties back in June, is testing anti-party technology in the US and Canada. Not that these tools are real-world party crashing gadgets. The tools focus on when the customer books a property, looking at several factors to detect "potentially high-risk reservations." They consider elements such as how long the prospective guest has had an Airbnb account, how far away the listing is from where they're based and their history of positive reviews. It may, for instance, flag a planned stay of one or two nights over a weekend in the guest’s home city. In Australia, where Airbnb first tested the tools, it says it reduced unauthorized parties by 35 percent.
The Windows Club
How does Windows find my location automatically?
Just like smartphones use our physical location to recommend shops and restaurants or help us with directions, Windows does the same thing. However, Smartphones using our physical location make sense as it asks for location permission. But how does Windows find my location automatically? Most computers do not come with GPS, which can help the computer to detect our location. Well, if you have been thinking the same, then in this post, I will be explaining everything you need to know about Windows location usage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exploding Kittens’ Hand-to-Hand Wombat Is Now Available in Retailers Worldwide
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Exploding Kittens, a leading game and entertainment company, today announced that its most recently crowdfunded game, Hand-to-Hand Wombat, is now available at retailers internationally and soon at ExplodingKittens.com. Marking the company’s first social deduction game, Hand-to-Hand Wombat is a game of teamwork, towers, and troublemakers where players vote out suspicious Wombats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005356/en/ Hand-to-Hand Wombat, a game of teamwork, towers, and trouble-makers, is now available at retailers internationally. (Photo: Business Wire)
Engadget
Mark Zuckerberg promises ‘major updates’ to Horizon avatars after his is widely mocked
Mark Zuckerberg says that Meta has “major updates” planned for its VR graphics after previously sharing an image of his own VR avatar that was widely mocked. He said the company would share about the changes at its upcoming Connect conference. Zuckerberg’s update comes several days after a...
DIY Photography
Report: Snap ditches Pixy selfie drone only four months after its launch
Snapchat owner Snap Inc. released its first, and likely the last, selfie drone earlier this year. Only four months after it took off the ground, Pixy drone is ready to land – straight into the trash can. According to reports, Snap is ditching any further development of its tiny selfie drone. In fact, it may already be sold out… Forever.
Microsoft Teams will turn you into a language whizz with zero effort
Ploughing through Microsoft Teams using your school-level foreign languages may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update. The video conferencing tool has announced another upgrade to its translation facilities with the option to choose live captions in whatever language they like. When starting and setting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Airbnb is launching 'anti-party tools' to stop parties in the US and Canada
The system will screen guests using criteria such as how far the guest lives from the listing and whether the booking is on a weekday or weekend.
Comments / 0