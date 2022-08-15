ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

The Morning After: Airbnb tests anti-party tech

Airbnb, which announced a permanent ban on parties at host properties back in June, is testing anti-party technology in the US and Canada. Not that these tools are real-world party crashing gadgets. The tools focus on when the customer books a property, looking at several factors to detect "potentially high-risk reservations." They consider elements such as how long the prospective guest has had an Airbnb account, how far away the listing is from where they're based and their history of positive reviews. It may, for instance, flag a planned stay of one or two nights over a weekend in the guest’s home city. In Australia, where Airbnb first tested the tools, it says it reduced unauthorized parties by 35 percent.
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

How does Windows find my location automatically?

Just like smartphones use our physical location to recommend shops and restaurants or help us with directions, Windows does the same thing. However, Smartphones using our physical location make sense as it asks for location permission. But how does Windows find my location automatically? Most computers do not come with GPS, which can help the computer to detect our location. Well, if you have been thinking the same, then in this post, I will be explaining everything you need to know about Windows location usage.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Action Game#Arsenal#Gaming#Free Fire#Video Game#Krafton Inc
The Associated Press

Exploding Kittens’ Hand-to-Hand Wombat Is Now Available in Retailers Worldwide

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Exploding Kittens, a leading game and entertainment company, today announced that its most recently crowdfunded game, Hand-to-Hand Wombat, is now available at retailers internationally and soon at ExplodingKittens.com. Marking the company’s first social deduction game, Hand-to-Hand Wombat is a game of teamwork, towers, and troublemakers where players vote out suspicious Wombats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005356/en/ Hand-to-Hand Wombat, a game of teamwork, towers, and trouble-makers, is now available at retailers internationally. (Photo: Business Wire)
RETAIL
DIY Photography

Report: Snap ditches Pixy selfie drone only four months after its launch

Snapchat owner Snap Inc. released its first, and likely the last, selfie drone earlier this year. Only four months after it took off the ground, Pixy drone is ready to land – straight into the trash can. According to reports, Snap is ditching any further development of its tiny selfie drone. In fact, it may already be sold out… Forever.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams will turn you into a language whizz with zero effort

Ploughing through Microsoft Teams using your school-level foreign languages may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update. The video conferencing tool has announced another upgrade to its translation facilities with the option to choose live captions in whatever language they like. When starting and setting...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India

Comments / 0

Community Policy