Saint Louis, MO

2 men shot and killed in south St. Louis

DUTCHTOWN, Mo. — Homicide investigators were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police responded to a shooting call shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just north of the Dutchtown neighborhood.
St. Louis police ask for help identifying vehicle wanted in homicide

ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle wanted in relation to a July homicide in the Central West End. Shortly before 6 p.m. on July 30, police found Tyrone Roseburrow, 48, lying on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue with gunshot wounds. The Jennings man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
3 injured in south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Three men were injured in a triple shooting early Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, one man was shot in the leg, one man was shot in the hand and the third man was shot in the head.
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
2 workers die in Edwardsville construction accident

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — Two construction workers were killed Friday evening in an accident at a residential job site in Edwardsville. Edwardsville police were called to the 100 block of East Union Street shortly before 7 p.m. and found the two men, according to city spokeswoman Cathy Hensley. The men...
Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.

ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
Former St. Louis alderman expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges alleging he took bribes in exchange for tax breaks. Court documents show Boyd, who originally pleaded not guilty to two bribery counts as well as two counts of wire fraud related to an automobile insurance scheme, is scheduled to change his plea Aug. 26, according to court documents.
St. Louis local news

