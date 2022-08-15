ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle wanted in relation to a July homicide in the Central West End. Shortly before 6 p.m. on July 30, police found Tyrone Roseburrow, 48, lying on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue with gunshot wounds. The Jennings man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO