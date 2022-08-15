Read full article on original website
2 men shot and killed in south St. Louis
DUTCHTOWN, Mo. — Homicide investigators were called to the scene of a double shooting Thursday night in south St. Louis. St. Louis police responded to a shooting call shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just north of the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Man dead after shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after being shot multiple times Thursday morning in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to St. Louis police, the man was shot shortly after 6:30 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of Iowa Avenue. Police said the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot...
St. Louis police ask for help identifying vehicle wanted in homicide
ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle wanted in relation to a July homicide in the Central West End. Shortly before 6 p.m. on July 30, police found Tyrone Roseburrow, 48, lying on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue with gunshot wounds. The Jennings man was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Woman found dead in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, homicide investigation underway
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead by police outside a home Wednesday morning in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. St. Louis police responded for a wellness check shortly before 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Franklin Avenue. A police source tells 5 On Your Side that after...
Security guard shoots man at Schnucks in St. Louis, police say
ST. LOUIS — A security guard shot a man at a Schnucks Thursday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after 2:40 p.m. to a report of a man shot at the grocery store on 3431 Union Blvd. The man's condition has not been released.
2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
3 injured in south St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — Three men were injured in a triple shooting early Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis. According to St. Louis police, one man was shot in the leg, one man was shot in the hand and the third man was shot in the head.
'I've seen people get stabbed': South City business district pleads for help
ST. LOUIS — The South Grand Boulevard business district is pleading for more law enforcement and better safety after crime continues to ripple through the area. The district has been struggling with this issue for years. One central location for crime is the Schnucks on South Grand Boulevard. District leaders have said they're working to create solutions.
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in the death of a Cahokia Heights woman in April. Cedric D. Allen, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Camesha McCline, Illinois State Police announced Friday. On April 20, East St. Louis and...
St. Louis man admits to Jennings robbery, crashing into funeral procession
ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis admitted to committing a robbery in 2020 and crashing into a funeral procession while fleeing police. Diven Steed, 27, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a robbery charge and charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton
AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
2 workers die in Edwardsville construction accident
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — Two construction workers were killed Friday evening in an accident at a residential job site in Edwardsville. Edwardsville police were called to the 100 block of East Union Street shortly before 7 p.m. and found the two men, according to city spokeswoman Cathy Hensley. The men...
3 local heroes honored for saving drowning 4-year-old in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — On Friday, three good Samaritans were honored in Jefferson County for saving a little girl from drowning back in June. It was a hot Sunday in June when 4-year-old Lilianna and her mom Nichole Josephson were out kayaking with the family on Big River and Lilianna got pulled underwater.
Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.
ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
Firefighter injured battling St. Louis fire
ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning. The fire started at around 5 a.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Mary Avenue in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood. A 5 On Your Side crew captured...
MoDOT to close portions of I-270 at Lindbergh this weekend
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning that construction along I-270 and Lindbergh Boulevard could cause heavy delays throughout the weekend. The I-270 corridor is one of the busiest roads in the St. Louis area but at 9 p.m. Friday that traffic will come grinding to a stop.
FEMA assistance still available in St. Louis and St. Charles, even if you have insurance
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — We are quickly approaching the one-month mark of July's historic flash flooding. In the mail yesterday, I got this letter. Many of you probably have too. The letter from Flagstar Bank, my mortgage company, outlines assistance they are offering and how to contact FEMA for additional help.
Conversations with strangers helping people learn about the 'Humans of St. Louis'
ST. LOUIS — There is an ongoing effort to give people a chance to speak up and be heard. The project is called “Humans of St. Louis” and it focuses on ordinary everyday people. Lindy Drew is the founder. “It's really beautiful to highlight everyday folks in...
Former St. Louis alderman expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges
ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges alleging he took bribes in exchange for tax breaks. Court documents show Boyd, who originally pleaded not guilty to two bribery counts as well as two counts of wire fraud related to an automobile insurance scheme, is scheduled to change his plea Aug. 26, according to court documents.
