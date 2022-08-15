Metro Non-Profit Hosting Back-To-School Laundry Event

A metro nonprofit is hosting several back-to-school events this month to get kids geared up for their first day of school.

The charity Sox of Love said it understands how important first impressions are, so it's helping Oklahoma families prepare for the upcoming school year.

"Not every child gets a brand new outfit for the first day of school," Norman Sox of Love team leader Barbara Drommond said. "But it's really important that every child gets a clean outfit for the first day of school."

