Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park

MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
qcitymetro.com

CMPD update on fentanyl dangers

This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. Big Number. 90. As of July 31, that was the number of people in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who died this year from...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Inmate served with warrants in 2021 W CLT murder

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect who was already in federal prison was served with warrants in the shooting death of a man killed last year in west Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. 31-year-old Joseph Banks, who was already in federal prison, was served with warrants for felony gun possession and the […]
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Sentence Charlotte Man For 2020 Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was sentenced to 87 months in prison on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a violent shooting in 2020, according to authorities. Timothy Johnson, 55, of Charlotte was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Two Fentanyl traffickers busted in Charlotte are sentenced

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two fentanyl traffickers who were caught by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. The first case involved 32-year-old Wellford resident Lawrence Robinson, who will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in March. […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
WCNC

Wadesboro homicide suspect arrested in Wake County

WADESBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in May. On Tuesday, the Wadesboro Police Department announced that Christopher Leak, 20, was arrested in connection to the death of Nicolas Tyson, 39. According to police, Tyson was found dead from...
