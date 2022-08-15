Read full article on original website
Man who went on bank robbery spree in North Carolina sentenced to 5 years in prison
A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison.
Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
Federal Authorities: South Carolina Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly a kilogram of fentanyl, federal authorities say. In addition to the prison term, authorities say Lawrence Robinson, 32, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release. According to...
‘Tell me this isn’t true’: Grandmother grieves 14-year-old grandson fatally shot in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A grandmother is trying to hold on to the memory of her 14-year-old grandson that was fatally shot in west Charlotte. Yvette Johnson said that her grandson Gregory Holmes should be getting ready for high school with hopes of joining the football team. Instead, this weekend his...
Charlotte Family Speaks Out Against Violence As They Prepare To Bury Their 14-Year-Old Son
CHARLOTTE — Family and friends are preparing to bury a 14-year-old boy shot to death last week in a Southwest Charlotte neighborhood. Family members say Gregory Holmes was full of life and loved football. He attended Martin Luther King Jr Middle School last year. His family says they enjoyed...
Search is on for alleged serial car thief in Newark, Delaware
Police arrested Jaylah Byers, of Charlotte, North Carolina, on the 1100 block of South College Avenue on Saturday. Once released on bail, she allegedly stole another vehicle.
CMPD update on fentanyl dangers
This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. Big Number. 90. As of July 31, that was the number of people in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who died this year from...
Juvenile charged with murder in 14-year-old’s shooting death in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old in northwest Charlotte last week. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to Southwest Boulevard, near Birch Townhomes, for a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 11. Police found...
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven
University officials say counseling services are available for students. The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to...
Man charged after driving truck into North Carolina woman sitting in driveway, killing her
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman hit by a truck in the driveway of a home in Gastonia last weekend died Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to a possible assault at home on the 1700 block of Davis Park […]
Lexington police officer resigns, charged with felony obstruction of justice
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has resigned and been charged with a felony in Lexington. According to a release from Lexington Police Department, Felicia Biddix, 31, of Davidson County, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for felony obstruction of justice for “actions she was involved in as a Lexington Police Officer.” Davidson County Sheriff’s […]
Inmate served with warrants in 2021 W CLT murder
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect who was already in federal prison was served with warrants in the shooting death of a man killed last year in west Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. 31-year-old Joseph Banks, who was already in federal prison, was served with warrants for felony gun possession and the […]
Crime Stoppers: Grieving widow pleads for help identifying husband’s killer, offers forgiveness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandra Quarles is pleading for community members to come forward with information that can help detectives identify the person who killed her husband. Quarles’ husband, Antonio Quarles, was found lying unresponsive in the 200 block of East Sugar Creek Road during the afternoon of Wednesday, May 18.
Authorities Sentence Charlotte Man For 2020 Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was sentenced to 87 months in prison on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a violent shooting in 2020, according to authorities. Timothy Johnson, 55, of Charlotte was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after...
Two Fentanyl traffickers busted in Charlotte are sentenced
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two fentanyl traffickers who were caught by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. The first case involved 32-year-old Wellford resident Lawrence Robinson, who will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in March. […]
Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
Wadesboro homicide suspect arrested in Wake County
WADESBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in May. On Tuesday, the Wadesboro Police Department announced that Christopher Leak, 20, was arrested in connection to the death of Nicolas Tyson, 39. According to police, Tyson was found dead from...
Deadly NC shooting was justified homicide; no charges sought in case, police say
Johnny Green, 23, was found inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Deputies: Man told kids to pocket narcotics, sit on gun during North Carolina traffic stop
Alvin Linebarger, 36, has been charged with trafficking cocaine, and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, among others.
‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run continues
It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver.
