ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Desert Sun

Youthful Cathedral City football squad faces growing pains, but head coach still excited about prospects

At the start of the fourth quarter of Cathedral City's eventual 48-14 season-opening high school football home loss to Rancho Christian on Friday night, the sprinklers in the north end zone unintentionally turned on. The accidental irrigation seemed almost metaphorical.  These young Lions need some watering. Playing without graduated senior stars Oshea Wallace (2,858 passing yards last...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy