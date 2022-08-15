Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Mayo Demonstration School Celebrates 10 Years At Current Location
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School is celebrating 10 years at its location on Route 66. News On 6's Lex Rodriguez took us to the block party!
news9.com
Jenks High School Seniors Share Excitement For New School Year, Painted Parking Spots
Students at many Green Country school districts had their first day of school on Aug. 18, and for some, they said it is a relief. Seniors, especially, are hoping for a year without cancellations and disruptions. The principal at Jenks High School said the first day went smoothly. Students also...
School lunches will no longer be free for all students
“We’ve been used to the last couple of years breakfast and lunch being completely free year round,” said Amanda Grace a parent of two kids in the Broken Arrow School District.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Holding Career Expo At Cox Business Center
The City of Tulsa is holding a Career Expo at the Cox Business Center on Wednesday. The city says there are more than 250 jobs available across a wide range of departments. Attendees will be able to speak with leaders from City Departments and apply for all open positions. On-site...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Watch: Bristow Western Heritage Days Organizers Discuss The Upcoming Event
The City of Bristow is celebrating the western way of life by bringing a popular festival back to town. Organizers Kristin Weaver and Susan Banks joined the 6 In The Morning team on Thursday to talk all about the upcoming event. Bristow Western Heritage Days takes place on Saturday. A...
news9.com
First Responders In Bartlesville Participate In Active Shooter Training
First responders from all across Bartlesville took part in active shooter training at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Tuesday morning. The training involved more than 50 students and staff volunteers who acted as shootings victims during the training. The training started relatively small, but grew and eventually included Bartlesville Police, the...
news9.com
Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso
Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
news9.com
Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge
Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later
Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
news9.com
2 Breweries Burglarized Overnight Near Tulsa's Pearl District
Workers at two breweries near Tulsa's Peal District said they were burglarized on Wednesday night. The bars posted on social media that someone smashed through the doors of "Dead Armadillo" and "Pearl Beach." The thieves stole TVs and other items. Other bars around Tulsa are hosting a fundraiser this weekend...
news9.com
Watch: Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company Closing Its Doors After 30 Years
This weekend is the final sugar rush for a longtime Tulsa candy shop. The owners of Sweet Tooth Candy and Gift Company are retiring, so the store is closing after 30 years. Candies of all different shapes, colors and flavors line the shelves in the beloved store for the last time.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer
A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bartlesville To Receive $1 Million Settlement From Distributors For Opioid Crisis
The city of Bartlesville will get a $1 million settlement payment from three opioid distributors for their role in Oklahoma's opioid crisis. Bartlesville city councilors voted to participate in the "Oklahoma Opioid Distributor Settlement," giving the city about $1-million of the $22-million to be shared among Oklahoma cities and counties.
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Chief, Mayor Bynum Praise Cameras In Recovering Stolen Property
Tulsa Police say they are seeing an increase in stolen property and cars being recovered thanks to new license plate reading cameras the department is now using. TPD has only been using the cameras for about two months, but Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says the results so far prove they are an overwhelming success.
South Tulsa Pool Temporarily Closed After Theft, Police Search For Suspects
Police are searching for two thieves who broke into The Park Plaza South Pool and stole cash and electronics. The pool near 71st and Sheridan captured surveillance video and is asking for you to help identify the thieves. "It's a lot to take in why somebody would do something like...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Fire destroys RV in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed an RV in north Tulsa Monday morning. Black Dog, Sperry and Berryhill fire departments responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. Black Dog Fire Department said the fire was called in around 5:30 a.m....
news9.com
New Flock Cameras Proving To Be A Big Success For Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police say the Flock license plate reading cameras that were rolled out this summer have already been a big success. According to TPD, the cameras have already helped homicide detectives and robbery detectives solve cases. Authorities were able to use the cameras to identify suspect vehicles, which led them...
Woman walks out on bill, steals donation money meant for Blue Star Mothers from Claremore bar
CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 is learning more about a woman in Claremore who police say skipped out on paying her tab and stole money from a tip jar meant to benefit the Blue Star Mothers. Police said it was all caught on camera. It happened earlier this week at...
Comments / 0