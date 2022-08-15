ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

City Of Tulsa Holding Career Expo At Cox Business Center

The City of Tulsa is holding a Career Expo at the Cox Business Center on Wednesday. The city says there are more than 250 jobs available across a wide range of departments. Attendees will be able to speak with leaders from City Departments and apply for all open positions. On-site...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

First Responders In Bartlesville Participate In Active Shooter Training

First responders from all across Bartlesville took part in active shooter training at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Tuesday morning. The training involved more than 50 students and staff volunteers who acted as shootings victims during the training. The training started relatively small, but grew and eventually included Bartlesville Police, the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso

Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge

Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
BIXBY, OK
news9.com

Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later

Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
news9.com

2 Breweries Burglarized Overnight Near Tulsa's Pearl District

Workers at two breweries near Tulsa's Peal District said they were burglarized on Wednesday night. The bars posted on social media that someone smashed through the doors of "Dead Armadillo" and "Pearl Beach." The thieves stole TVs and other items. Other bars around Tulsa are hosting a fundraiser this weekend...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer

A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Deadly accident closes eastbound lanes of US-60 in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Chief, Mayor Bynum Praise Cameras In Recovering Stolen Property

Tulsa Police say they are seeing an increase in stolen property and cars being recovered thanks to new license plate reading cameras the department is now using. TPD has only been using the cameras for about two months, but Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says the results so far prove they are an overwhelming success.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire destroys RV in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed an RV in north Tulsa Monday morning. Black Dog, Sperry and Berryhill fire departments responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. Black Dog Fire Department said the fire was called in around 5:30 a.m....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Flock Cameras Proving To Be A Big Success For Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police say the Flock license plate reading cameras that were rolled out this summer have already been a big success. According to TPD, the cameras have already helped homicide detectives and robbery detectives solve cases. Authorities were able to use the cameras to identify suspect vehicles, which led them...
TULSA, OK

