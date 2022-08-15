ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas drops below $4 per gallon in Colorado; fill up here for $2.89 per gallon

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — For the first time since March, gas is below $4 per gallon on average in Colorado . The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.99.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.95, according to AAA.

A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in our state was $4.17, which means prices have dropped 18 cents since last Monday.

A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.63, according to AAA .

Cold case: What happened to Marie Blee 42 years ago?
Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $3.994 $4.351 $4.647 $4.891
Yesterday Avg. $4.011 $4.377 $4.672 $4.909
Week Ago Avg. $4.171 $4.538 $4.832 $5.011
Month Ago Avg. $4.817 $5.171 $5.448 $5.428
Year Ago Avg. $3.637 $3.971 $4.262 $3.481
AAA, 8/15/22

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com .

  1. Circle K – Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.89
  2. QuikTrip – Firestone: $2.89
  3. 7-Eleven – Longmont: $2.89
  4. Phillips 66 – Longmont: $3.09
  5. Conoco – Firestone: $3.13
  6. King Soopers – Firestone: $3.29
  7. Sam’s Club – Longmont: $3.29
  8. Murphy Express – Longmont: $3.29
  9. Costco – Thornton: $3.45
  10. Conoco & Alta Convenience – Longmont: $3.45

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.89.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

KKTV

Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks, 55% of checks mailed out have been cashed as of Aug. 17

DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO CITY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Widespread snow expected to hit Colorado's peaks this weekend

It's official – snow is on the radar for some of Colorado's peaks this weekend and it's likely to be more than a few negligible flurries. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, many of Colorado's highest peaks will see some fresh powder on Friday night, including Pikes Peak with 2.4 inches expected, Mount of the Holy Cross with 3.2 inches expected, La Plata Peak with 4 inches expected, Mount Princeton with 2.4 inches expected, Mount Wilson with 1.2 inches expected, and Crestone Peak with about 2 inches expected. This snow will likely be restricted to the highest elevation terrain found around the state, though cold precipitation should be expected elsewhere.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,

Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
COLORADO STATE
