Gas drops below $4 per gallon in Colorado; fill up here for $2.89 per gallon

DENVER ( KDVR ) — For the first time since March, gas is below $4 per gallon on average in Colorado . The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.99.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.95, according to AAA.

A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in our state was $4.17, which means prices have dropped 18 cents since last Monday.

A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.63, according to AAA .

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.994 $4.351 $4.647 $4.891 Yesterday Avg. $4.011 $4.377 $4.672 $4.909 Week Ago Avg. $4.171 $4.538 $4.832 $5.011 Month Ago Avg. $4.817 $5.171 $5.448 $5.428 Year Ago Avg. $3.637 $3.971 $4.262 $3.481 AAA, 8/15/22

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com .

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.89.

