Lafayette, IN

‘My daddy killed me’: Lafayette man sentenced to 120 years for killing girlfriend, 3-year-old daughter

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend and 3-year-old daughter in 2021.

A Tippecanoe County judge sentenced 28-year-old Devonta Roberts to 120 years in prison in connection to the deaths of 22-year-old Victoria Harris and 3-year-old Datoria Harris, according to our newsgathering partner WLFI .

Back in May, Roberts pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend and daughter at their apartment on July 5, 2021.

Man arrested in deadly shooting of mother, daughter in Lafayette

Victoria Harris was already dead when police arrived. She was found on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Datoria Harris was still conscious and speaking at the scene. Before being flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, she reportedly told police, “My daddy killed me.” She died at Riley.

WLFI reports Roberts shot at Victoria and Datoria Harris a total of 22 times. Victoria was holding Datoria at the time.

His defense says he plans to appeal the 120-year consecutive sentence.

FOX59

FOX59

