Robert Hoeppner, 82, of Spencer Formerly of Hartley
Graveside services for 82-year-old Robert Hoeppner of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will be Tuesday, August 23rd, at Lone Tree Cemetery in Everly. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Genny Bertness, 91, of Spencer Formerly of Arnolds Park
Funeral services for 91-year-old Genny Bertness of Spencer, formerly of Arnolds Park, will be Monday, August 22nd, at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Linn Grove with burial at Barnes Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is...
Robert “Bob” Richter, 80, of Paullina
Services for 80-year-old Robert “Bob” Richter of Paullina will be Tuesday, August 23rd at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Visitation will be at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina on Monday, August 22nd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
Clay County Heritage Debuts Civil Rights Era Exhibit With a Local Twist
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A new exhibit has opened at the Clay County Heritage Center looking at the influential role a woman with local ties had to the Civil Right Movement. The story of Ethel “Marion” Helland begins in the 1920s when her parents moved from Norway to Southern Minnesota later relocating to Cylinder where she, as her niece Diana Koppen says, quickly learned that not all people were treated equal.
KICD Teams Up With Iowa Project Brewing Company To Create Special 80th Anniversary Beer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– KICD-AM is celebrating 80 years on the airwaves of Northwest Iowa this year and the station has teamed up with a local brewery to create a special anniversary beer. Nick Applegate from The Iowa Project Brewing Company in Downtown Spencer tells KICD News the smoke from...
Everly Celebrating Community Days
Everly, IA (KICD) — Today is the first day of the yearly celebration Every Community Days, with three days of activities planned for residents. Everly City Clerk Kristi Fliss tells KICD that the event has been around for as long as she can remember, and looks forward to seeing residents get out and socialize every year. In the past the celebration was held on a single day, but Fliss says this year will be a little different thanks to community meetings held by the planning committee.
Newest Sheldon Police Officer Takes Oath of Office
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon officially has a new police officer on the streets. Officer Jacobsma was formally sworn in as the newest law enforcement officer of Sheldon on Wednesday but is no stranger to O’Brien County after serving previously on the Sanborn Police Department.
Northwest Iowa Family Looking For Answers After Woman Disapears From Southern U.S. Airport
Milford, IA (KICD)– A Northwest Iowa family is looking for answers two weeks after a Milford woman reportedly disappeared in the Southern United States. Information obtained by KTIV in Sioux City and shared with KICD News says reports Mariam “Star” Lint was last seen at Orlando International Airport with a valid ticket to Louisville, but police in Kentucky she never got off the plane on August 5th.
KICD at CCF
KICD AM is looking forward to seeing you at this year’s Clay County Fair! We’ll be broadcasting daily from our studios inside The Depot Building!. The Spencer Radio Group is excited to welcome the 2022 SRG Concert Series to the grandstand this year!! Tickets are still available for all shows…
Multiple Dogs Euthanized After Causing Rossie Woman’s Death
Rossie, IA (KICD)– A Rossie woman has died after being involved in an incident involving a group of dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 911 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash in the 4500 mile of 200th Avenue.
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
City of Sheldon Approves Plans To Move Forward With Water System Improvements
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council gave its okay to move forward with a project that will improve the community’s water system. Logan Schmidt is with DGR Engineering, the company overseeing the project. He told the council the work would include two separate pieces that would ultimately improve water capacity and availability for the city.
Sheldon Councilman Shows Concern Over Continued Moves Away From City Liquor Laws
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A single member of the Sheldon City Council showed some concern over granting a special liquor license for an upcoming festival in town at a recent meeting. Councilman Ken Snyder told his colleagues by approving the permit for Celebration Days continues to take steps away from...
Emmetsburg Teen Charged Following Emmet County Traffic Stop
Wallingford, IA (KICD)– An Emmetsburg teen has been charged following a traffic stop north of Wallingford early Monday morning. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens tells KICD News the stop was initiated around one o’clock in the 2000 mile of Highway 4 on a vehicle that is said to have defective lighting equipment.
Spencer Hospital Asks City To Help Fund Mental Health Navigator Position
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Hospital and a series of other entities are taking a different type of route to assist those in the community that work with people in mental health crisis. The conversation came to the City Council Monday evening to ask for financial assistance for a Mental...
Contract Approved For Downtown Traffic Signal Upgrade Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council earlier this week gave approval to move forward with a contract that will lead to the upgrade of the traffic signal system through the Downtown Commercial District. Public Works Director Mark White told the council the current system is essentially beyond repair...
Pocahontas County Authorities Make Trio of Arrests
The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office have made a trio of arrests for various charges in recent weeks. The first pair of arrests stem from deputies investigating a parked car at the Swan Lake entrance just before 1 am on July 29. On the scene deputies reportedly discovered drugs in the vehicle and 27 year old Andrea Wempe of Breda and 41 year old Bruce Christensen of Laurens were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Christensen was also cited or Open Container.
