Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm BeachSalvatore J Messina - Realtor®North Palm Beach, FL
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took PlaceLincoln ReportPalm Beach, FL
The Salty Donut opening soon in West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
Delray Beach police identify man found dead in Atlantic Avenue breakdown lane
DELRAY BEACH — Police in Delray Beach have identified the man whose body they found early Monday in an Atlantic Avenue breakdown lane near the Interstate 95 overpass. They identified the man Friday as Jad Camille, 35. His last address is not known, Delray Beach police spokesperson Ted White said.
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Police identify man found dead along Atlantic Avenue near I-95
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police have identified a man whose body was found Monday in Delray Beach. Jad Camille was found around 4:30 a.m. along Atlantic Avenue, near I-95. Previous coverage: Body found along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue were closed while authorities investigated.
cw34.com
Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boynton Beach police officer in teen's dirt bike death fired
A veteran Boynton Beach police officer has been fired for his role in the pursuit of a 13-year-old boy who died after crashing his dirt bike last year.
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach police shut down Blue Heron Bridge Thursday to investigate fatal golf cart accident
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — "Troy was a good guy," Chris Rodberg said, remembering his good pal Troy Lowry. Police say Lowry was killed while driving his golf cart over the Blue Heron Bridge Tuesday. Investigators said he somehow collided with a vehicle and died at the scene. "It was...
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested
Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
cw34.com
Wellington mall reopens after power outage
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘I Know It Was Intentional’: Driver Behind Florida Road Rage Wreck That Killed 17-Year-Old Arrested
A Florida man is facing manslaughter and battery charges more than a year after a highway crash killed a teenage boy. According to state authorities, Gregory Lowe, 39, cut off a Toyota Camry on the Florida Turnpike near Boca Raton in April 2021, causing the car to spin off the road, hit a guardrail, overturn and hit another vehicle. Daquan Smith Jr. was traveling to Miami in the Toyota with his parents from Central Florida. He was ejected from the vehicle and died. His parents sustained minor injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway
Two women have been killed in a head-on collision on Martin Highway in western Martin County. Both women were from Okeechobee.
handymantips.org
New Key Fob In West Palm Beach – The Most Efficient Solution At Your Fingertips
When you are looking for a new key fob that is efficient, you should not spend more time finding the best solution. At Door N Key Locksmith, we are prepared to provide a wide variety of solutions to all our customers. Each of our professionals has the most comprehensive experience in the field.
850wftl.com
Man driving a golf cart struck and killed in Riviera Beach, driver still at large
(RIVIERA BEACH, FL)- Police are investigating an early morning crash that left one man dead on the Blue Heron Blvd. bridge on Tuesday. Riviera Beach police say the male victim was driving a legally registered golf cart in the westbound lanes of Blue Heron when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be a black Mercedes at around 1:30 AM.
WSVN-TV
Hit-and-run on Turnpike leaves infant dead, 2 hospitalized
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash took the life of an infant on a South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped in a travel lane with its lights off when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.
Delray Beach Woman Repeatedly Calls 911, Arrested After Saying “I’m Sad”
Police Determine No Emergency. Tell Her To Stop Calling. She Doesn’t. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a charge of “public order crimes — use 911 or E911 for false alarm,” after allegedly calling 911 repeatedly only to report […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Three Boca Raton restaurants, two in West Palm closed briefly after inspection
Five Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boca Raton ...
wflx.com
Fatal hit-and-run between golf cart and vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge
Riviera Beach police say at least one person died in a crash between a golf cart and a vehicle Tuesday morning. Police say the vehicle was left on the bridge, but the driver is still at-large. The crash closed the Blue Heron Bridge in both directions for hours before sunrise.
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 0