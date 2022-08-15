ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPBF News 25

Police identify man found dead along Atlantic Avenue near I-95

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police have identified a man whose body was found Monday in Delray Beach. Jad Camille was found around 4:30 a.m. along Atlantic Avenue, near I-95. Previous coverage: Body found along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue were closed while authorities investigated.
cw34.com

Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested

Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
cw34.com

Wellington mall reopens after power outage

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘I Know It Was Intentional’: Driver Behind Florida Road Rage Wreck That Killed 17-Year-Old Arrested

A Florida man is facing manslaughter and battery charges more than a year after a highway crash killed a teenage boy. According to state authorities, Gregory Lowe, 39, cut off a Toyota Camry on the Florida Turnpike near Boca Raton in April 2021, causing the car to spin off the road, hit a guardrail, overturn and hit another vehicle. Daquan Smith Jr. was traveling to Miami in the Toyota with his parents from Central Florida. He was ejected from the vehicle and died. His parents sustained minor injuries.
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker

Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV

Hit-and-run on Turnpike leaves infant dead, 2 hospitalized

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash took the life of an infant on a South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped in a travel lane with its lights off when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Repeatedly Calls 911, Arrested After Saying “I’m Sad”

Police Determine No Emergency. Tell Her To Stop Calling. She Doesn’t. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a charge of “public order crimes — use 911 or E911 for false alarm,” after allegedly calling 911 repeatedly only to report […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com

Fatal hit-and-run between golf cart and vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge

Riviera Beach police say at least one person died in a crash between a golf cart and a vehicle Tuesday morning. Police say the vehicle was left on the bridge, but the driver is still at-large. The crash closed the Blue Heron Bridge in both directions for hours before sunrise.
