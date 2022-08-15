Read full article on original website
Elevated comfort food at the Local
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Restaurant Week is less than a month away. Enjoy fine dining from award winning chefs in our area. Owner and Executive Chef of the Local Zack Trebbold shares a taste of what's on the menu.
O's announce a retail sports lounge is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards in '23
While being able to place sports bets in the state of Maryland with the click of your phone or device is months away, another in-person sports book is coming to the state. The Orioles announced a retail sports lounge is coming to Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2023. Licensing...
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
SQUISH THEM! Marylanders asked to kill invasive spotted lanternfly
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — If you see them – squish them. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents statewide to kill any spotted lanternflies they see. “Squish ‘em by hand, by feet, fly swatters -- all that good stuff,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture.
Lottery officials looking for $2.2 million winning ticket sold in White Marsh
A lottery ticket worth $2.2 million was sold in White Marsh yesterday, and Maryland Lottery officials are looking for the person who bought it. The ticket was sold at the Royal Farms on Market Way in White Marsh. The winning ticket with the numbers 2, 3, 12, 19, 30 and 38.
Three accused rapists wanted in crimes against children, MARYLAND'S MOST WANTED
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sexual abuse of children is reaching families in the Baltimore region. Federal investigators have joined the search for three men accused in separate and unrelated rape cases. Jose Humberto Lemus Lemus. The most recent case involves a 9-year-old child in Anne Arundel County, officials said.
World's largest moth found in Washington state, first US reported sighting
BELLEVUE, Wash. (KOMO) — The largest moth in the world has been found in Washington state, and officials are working to find out if it was alone or if there are more living there. An atlas moth found in Bellevue was reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture...
Chanel handbag gives away Md. couple violating duty laws, say customs officials
STERLING, Va. (WBFF) — Customs and Border Patrol officials say a designer handbag led them to discover a Maryland couple trying to dodge duty fees on nearly $100,000 worth of goods they purchased overseas. The couple was Global Entry trusted traveler members, allowing them quicker clearance at the border...
Search operation conducted after flash flooding at Zion National Park Utah
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews were called to Zion National Park in Utah on Friday after officials reported a search and rescue operation along the Virgin River in the area of the Narrows. Officials with the park said staff were responding to the area, and around six members of...
