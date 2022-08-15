ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Berger Cookie supply shortage hits Baltimore. Here's why.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One of Baltimore's iconic foods has become extremely difficult to find. Berger Cookies - the cakey, fudgy dessert enjoyed around the city - is in short supply right now. A message on the company's website says, "We are currently having equipment issues and unable to produce...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Warming up before storm chances go up in Baltimore this weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8:30 a.m. August 18 — Temperatures are warming up before storm chances go up in Baltimore this weekend. Thursday is another beauty with plenty of sun and highs in the warm mid to upper 80s. Temperatures climb Friday into the upper 80s with increasing humidity.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Midweek showers before temperatures heat back up in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We're tracking midweek showers before temperatures heat back up for the second half of the week in Baltimore. Wednesday begins nice and dry before a disturbance passes by and sends showers into Maryland during the afternoon and evening. Highs end up in the low to mid 80s.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Back to School| Dorm living essentials

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get set for College!. Whether you're an incoming freshman or returning student add unique staples to your dorm living. Lifestyle Expert Denise Caldwell shares affordable finds.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Morgan State renting out Baltimore hotel to house hundreds of students

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Taylor Johnson is gearing up for his freshman year of college. “Morgan State was a perfect choice for me,” Johnson said Friday. But the 18-year-old from Newark, New Jersey will not be living in a dorm room this fall. Instead he’ll be living in a hotel, along with a few hundred other Morgan State University Students.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the arm in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the arm last night, according to Baltimore City Police. Officers were sent to the 500 block of North Rose Street just after 10 p.m. because of a Shot-Spotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

SQUISH THEM! Marylanders asked to kill invasive spotted lanternfly

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — If you see them – squish them. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents statewide to kill any spotted lanternflies they see. “Squish ‘em by hand, by feet, fly swatters -- all that good stuff,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Swanky rooftop dining

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Make a date at Bethesda's swankiest rooftop bar. Executive Chef Dupree Braswell and Senior Food and Beverage Operations Manager Will Shifrin from Hip Flask Rooftop Bar share more about the atmosphere. Recipe:. Hip Flask’s Maryland Crab Dip. Serves: 5. Ingredients:. 8oz cream cheese. 8oz mayonnaise.
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman says added patrols expected in Federal Hill after violent weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Councilman whose district includes Federal Hill says Baltimore City Police Department responded to his call for increased patrols in the area, following a large fight in the street last weekend. According to Councilman Eric Costello, BPD assured him; “There will be significant increased deployment with...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squatters move in as Perkins Homes demolition continues, raising concerns for neighbors

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Opening the front door to find a bag full of human feces is how one woman in Little Italy started her day. Temporah, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, has lived in Baltimore for decades. She said since the Perkins Homes demolition began, there have been problems with squatters and crime in the area. While she said she’s glad the demolition and redevelopment are happening, she wants to see the city ensure safety in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violence in Federal Hill prompts additional patrols

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police promised beef up patrols in the Federal Hill community after a series of fights broke out in the middle of the street. Last weekend, a brawl at Charles and Cross Streets alarmed many of the longtime residents in the community. "People can't go down...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gas line struck in Catonsville, Walmart evacuated

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A vehicle struck a gas line in Catonsville causing the Walmart store in the area to be evacuated, according to a BGE spokesperson. BGE says the Walmart store on 6205 Baltimore National Pike was evacuated before gas and fire crews arrived at the scene. A natural...
CATONSVILLE, MD

