Applications for limited enrollment classes at Carl Sandburg College will open October 1st, shares Director of Recruitment Zoe Kudla-Polay:. “These are going to be our more selective programs such as nursing, dental hygiene, mortuary science, MRI, and these programs do have an application process that students need to go through, as well as some prerequisite classes. Those applications typically open in October and close around March, but it just depends on the program. All of them do have different dates and deadlines and requirements. If any students out there are interested in any of these programs, I know nursing and dental hygiene in particular are very popular with some of our students, definitely reach out to the Welcome Center and we can get you started on the steps to enroll.”

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO