Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
CSC Director of Recruitment Zoe Kudla-Polay Gearing Up for Start of New Semester
Applications for limited enrollment classes at Carl Sandburg College will open October 1st, shares Director of Recruitment Zoe Kudla-Polay:. “These are going to be our more selective programs such as nursing, dental hygiene, mortuary science, MRI, and these programs do have an application process that students need to go through, as well as some prerequisite classes. Those applications typically open in October and close around March, but it just depends on the program. All of them do have different dates and deadlines and requirements. If any students out there are interested in any of these programs, I know nursing and dental hygiene in particular are very popular with some of our students, definitely reach out to the Welcome Center and we can get you started on the steps to enroll.”
977wmoi.com
OSF Wound Clinic Serving Monmouth and Surrounding Communities
**photo courtesy of the OSF HealthCare Holy Family Facebook page. Last month the OSF Wound Care Clinic opened on the Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth, offering advanced wound care services to those with chronic, non-healing wounds. Business Development Specialist Teale Witherell says no referral is needed to seek care from the clinic providers:
977wmoi.com
IDOC to Host Virtual and In-Person Employment Workshop in Galesburg
The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is hosting an employment workshop, both in-person and virtually, for anyone interested in learning about the agency’s career opportunities. Prospective applicants can attend the workshop on August 23, 2022 in-person at the Hub or join virtually from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The Hub is located at 143 E. Main Street in Galesburg, Illinois. More information to join the session virtually is available here.
977wmoi.com
Dustin Lee Wayne Garner
Dustin Lee Wayne Garner, 34, of Monmouth, Il passed away at 5:16 a.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Dustin was born March 4, 1988 in Monmouth, IL the son of Larry Lee and Tracy (Andrews) Garner. He was raised and educated in Monmouth and Little York, graduating from Yorkwood High School in 2007.
IN THIS ARTICLE
977wmoi.com
Warren County Republican Central Committee Pork Chop Fry This Sunday
The Warren County Republican Central Committee will host a pork chop fry this Sunday, August 21st at the Monmouth American Legion, shares Chairman Cory Burgland:. “It’s a pork chop fry for the Warren County Republicans. It will be held at the American Legion from 11 am to 1 pm. We have some scheduled speakers, Esther Joy King, candidate for Congress, Mike Thoms, candidate for State Senate, and Dan Swanson State Representative.”
977wmoi.com
David Charles Gau
David Charles Gau, 86, of Galesburg, died at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born October 3, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Roy and Helen M. (Miller) Gau. He married Jane Klemm on January 6, 1957, in Galesburg. He is survived...
977wmoi.com
George R. Paris
George R. Paris, 70, of Lake Warren, Monmouth, IL passed away at 6:39 pm, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. George was born May 16, 1952 in Louisville, KY, the son of Charles and Jean (Pobuda) Paris. He was raised and educated in Davenport, IA and graduated from Central High School in 1971.
977wmoi.com
Dwight and Katy Emstrom
A Celebration of Life for Dwight and Katy Emstrom will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the family farm, 1723 230th Ave, Galesburg, IL 61401. Refreshments will be provided. Please join the family as we remember Dwight and Katy. On-line condolences and/or expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com.
977wmoi.com
Local Downtown Monmouth Business Owners to Receive TIF Funds for Commercial Building Improvements
Monmouth business owners at 109 South First Street and 111 South First Street have approached Monmouth City Council for TIF reimbursement funds through the Commercial Building Rehab on the construction of a steel stairwell on the outside of the buildings, providing access to the spaces above, explains City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:
977wmoi.com
Warren County Clerk Seeking Election Judges
Warren County Clerk Tina Conard is seeking qualified voters of Warren County to serve as Judges of Elections for all 28 precincts in Warren County. Qualifications include being a United States Citizen, a registered voter in Warren County, good character and not subject to the registration requirement of the Sex Offender Registration Act, able to speak, read, and write the English language, and a training course must be completed. Qualified juniors and seniors in high school are also eligible with the same qualifications plus a grade point average of at least 3.0 and written approval from their school and parents. Those interested in servings as a Judge of Elections for the upcoming November election, contact the Warren County Clerk’s Office at 309-734-4612, email warrencoclerk@frontier.com, or stop by the office at the Warren County Courthouse.
977wmoi.com
Missing Juvenile from Quincy Located
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Quincy Police Department and the US Marshall’s Service in locating a missing juvenile in Warsaw, IL. The juvenile had been missing from Quincy, IL since May 22, 2022. Deputies assisted in interviewing persons alleged to have knowledge of the juvenile’s whereabouts and in searching for the missing juvenile in homes in Warsaw.
977wmoi.com
Scherpe Makes “The Show”
MONMOUTH, Ill. – Carolyn Scherpe has made it to “The Show.”. And as any major leaguer who’s progressed through a ballclub’s farm system can tell you, that type of journey isn’t easy. It’s especially hard, as Scherpe learned, when the minor leagues disappear altogether, as they did in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Comments / 1