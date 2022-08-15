ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Motorcyclist airlifted after Oppenheim crash

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtHA8_0hHau2oC00

OPPENHEIM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Emergency crews were called out to a serious motorcycle crash on State Highway 29, near the Oppenheim Fire Station, at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said the driver, who has not been identified, was seriously hurt after crashing into a construction barrier at a high rate of speed.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The only available EMS helicopter was asked to respond from Ticonderoga and picked the patient up at Little Falls Hospital. An ambulance took the patient from the scene of the crash just before 11 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was available Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ems#Ticonderoga#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment

A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 4 injured in horrific Highway 29 5-vehicle crash

NAPA -- One person was dead and four others injured in a late night 5-vehicle crash on Highway 29 just north of the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge.Napa police said dispatch received  multiple 911 calls reporting the crash at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.Arriving officers discovered one driver with fatal injuries at the scene and four others -- two drivers and two passengers -- needing transport to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Kaiser Vacaville for treatment.The preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the involved vehicles drove southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 29 striking 4 vehicles driving northbound. Highway 29 north was closed at Highway 221 for several hours.Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Davis at 707-257-9223 x 5235 or by email at adavis@cityofnapa.org.
NAPA, CA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy