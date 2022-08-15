ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Down to 9: NC sheriff’s office narrows down potential names for new pup

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office has narrowed down their list of names for its newest employee.

After reviewing thousands of suggested names for their newest K-9, they have nine left.

Check them out! ⬇️

Help! North Carolina sheriff’s office seeking name recommendations for newest pup
The nine names are the finalists, and you can vote for your favorite in the Facebook post below :

To cast your vote, you must:

  1. Choose your favorite name/photo out of the nine.
  2. Leave a reaction on your favorite photo/name (click the like/love button on your choice).
  3. Share!

Voting will be open until Monday, Aug. 15, at noon.

May the best name win! Vote here!

