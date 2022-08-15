Read full article on original website
Related
NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Elbert Co jail guard
The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an off-duty jail guard: 29 year-old Willgwenda McIntosh is accused of firing gunshots in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Elberton. No injuries were reported. McIntosh faces counts that include aggravated assault. The GBI is reporting the arrest...
nowhabersham.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office says serial killer post is ‘fake news’
A widely shared post claiming a serial killer is abducting people in the Gainesville area is fake, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. The social media post includes a photo of a man in front of a blue backdrop. It says he drives a truck with LED lights that hits cars with women traveling alone and then abducts them when they stop.
WYFF4.com
Coroner, deputies release name, new information about deadly SUV standoff
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video was published Thursday at 11 p.m.) Greenville County's deputies and the coroner's office released new information Friday about a traffic stop that turned into a deadly standoff with a woman in an SUV. Senior Deputy Coroner Sheldon England identified the victim as Taylor Marie...
Woman who committed suicide at Upstate Mcdonald's identified
The identity of the woman who fatally shot herself in the parking lot of a Greenville McDonald’s has been revealed. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as, 24 year old Taylor Marie Brown of Covington, Georgia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Jackson County authorities continue crackdown on underage alcohol, vape sales
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it would continue to crack down on underage alcohol and vape sales in the wake of several recent arrests in the region. In a press release posted on the agency's Facebook page, Sheriff Janis Mangum said she had received numerous complaints of underage alcohol parties and stores selling alcohol and vapes to underage people since stepping into her role in 2013.
NE Ga police blotter includes new details on elder abuse arrest in Jefferson
A man from Athens is arrested on drug charges in Elberton: Elberton Police say 28 year-old Marquis Fleming was caught with marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested after a traffic stop and booked into the Elbert County jail. There is more information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on this...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Ongoing mental health incidents; violent domestic dispute; suicide threats by juvenile; wig stolen; woman stuck in attic
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Theft – IHOP:...
Forsyth County Blotter: Celebrity DUI arrest, man does laundry in empty house, and traffic stop leads to drug arrest
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The daughter of a reality television star faces DUI and underage drinking charges after a collision in Forsyth County.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Carolina
Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrants, requests SLED help
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was asked to assist with an investigation on Wednesday. FOX Carolina viewers reached out to the newsroom about a law enforcement presence on Verner Mill Road in the Mountain Rest area.
nowhabersham.com
Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia
The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
Suspect at large after stealing motorcycle and fleeing Deputies
Oconee County Deputies are asking for some public help in their search for a man accused of stealing a motorcycle, driving into Lake Hartwell at the end of a chase, and swimming away.
FOX Carolina
Mother, son charged with trafficking drugs in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and son are facing drug charges. According to deputies, they found $12,000, five guns and more than 40 ounces of methamphetamine along Abbeville Highway near Eddie’s Minute Mart. Genero Maduro and his mother Tameka Turner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
Local briefs: jail guard arrested in Elberton, doctor sentenced in Gainesville
Amid concerns about lingering cases of coronavirus and new worries about monkeypox infections in Georgia, there is afternoon meeting of the Clarke County Board of Health: it’s underway at 5:30 at the Health Department offices on North Avenue in Athens. A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission...
Suspect in string of I-85 shootings identified, facing aggravated assault charges
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect in today’s string of multi-state I-85 shootings has been identified, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, was taken into custody by a Chambers County Deputy at 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 17. Brown faces charges of aggravated assault, possession […]
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist being chased by deputies disappears after riding into Lake Hartwell, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist being chased by deputies early Wednesday morning disappeared after he drove into Lake Hartwell, according to Master Deputy Jimmy Watt Public from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was operating a motorcycle that matched the body style of the motorcycle reported stolen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
FOX Carolina
Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
15-year-old found with gun runs away, forces Clarke County schools into administrative hold
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga — Officials say that a 15-year-old student was found with a gun and then ran away at Clarke Central High School on Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, school officials discussed gang violence, fighting, and skipping school with a group of students. When a school administrator asked to...
nowhabersham.com
Alto man charged with drug trafficking
An Alto man remains jailed on six felony drug counts following his arrest last week in Cornelia. On August 11, police arrested Dustin Lee Thomas, 26, and charged him with trafficking fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Jail records show he was out on probation for a previous drug charge at the time of his arrest.
Comments / 2