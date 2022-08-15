ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Elbert Co jail guard

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an off-duty jail guard: 29 year-old Willgwenda McIntosh is accused of firing gunshots in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Elberton. No injuries were reported. McIntosh faces counts that include aggravated assault. The GBI is reporting the arrest...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office says serial killer post is ‘fake news’

A widely shared post claiming a serial killer is abducting people in the Gainesville area is fake, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. The social media post includes a photo of a man in front of a blue backdrop. It says he drives a truck with LED lights that hits cars with women traveling alone and then abducts them when they stop.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WYFF4.com

Coroner, deputies release name, new information about deadly SUV standoff

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video was published Thursday at 11 p.m.) Greenville County's deputies and the coroner's office released new information Friday about a traffic stop that turned into a deadly standoff with a woman in an SUV. Senior Deputy Coroner Sheldon England identified the victim as Taylor Marie...
GREENVILLE, SC
Stephens County, GA
Habersham County, GA
Stephens County, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County authorities continue crackdown on underage alcohol, vape sales

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it would continue to crack down on underage alcohol and vape sales in the wake of several recent arrests in the region. In a press release posted on the agency's Facebook page, Sheriff Janis Mangum said she had received numerous complaints of underage alcohol parties and stores selling alcohol and vapes to underage people since stepping into her role in 2013.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Ryan Kelley
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Mother, son charged with trafficking drugs in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and son are facing drug charges. According to deputies, they found $12,000, five guns and more than 40 ounces of methamphetamine along Abbeville Highway near Eddie’s Minute Mart. Genero Maduro and his mother Tameka Turner...
ANDERSON, SC
Kimberly Bond

After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago. Deputies say Norman Ivan De La Rosa was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a dark blue shirt on Tuesday, August 2. De La...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
CHEROKEE, NC
nowhabersham.com

Alto man charged with drug trafficking

An Alto man remains jailed on six felony drug counts following his arrest last week in Cornelia. On August 11, police arrested Dustin Lee Thomas, 26, and charged him with trafficking fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Jail records show he was out on probation for a previous drug charge at the time of his arrest.
ALTO, GA

