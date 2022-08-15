Region 1 football teams face tough opponents and struggle to find the end zone: Farmington Phoenix and Layton Lancers score wins.

Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice CreamS. F. MoriWoods Cross, UT
kjzz.com
David vs. Goliath: West High football team taking on top team in nation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Olosaa Solovi, head football coach of West High School in Salt Lake City, is looking to turn his team into the juggernaut it was in the 1990s. “When I was at West in the 90s, we were a total powerhouse,” said Solovi. “The program has been struggling the last 20 years.”
thehivesports.com
Interview with QB Chase Riggs from Timpanogos
Chase Riggs is a Junior Quarterback at Timpanogos High School. Riggs took the time to talk about his road to becoming QB1 in an interview after the Timberwolves’ 41-25 win over Jordan. This is what he had to say:. How long have you been playing football?. “I have been...
Utah falls 11-2 in Little League World Series opener
After a tough week in which a teammate was severely injured, the Utah baseball team finally begins plan Friday in the Little League World Series.
kslsports.com
Whittingham Earns Bonus For Preseason AP Poll Appearance
SALT LAKE CITY- First reported by John Canzano, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has collected a $15,000 bonus this week after the Utes came in at #7 in AP Poll’s Preseason Top 25. Whittingham stands to collect more money if his team hits a few other notable marks. Another...
Less heat and more storms on the way
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
Utah Lt. Gov. Henderson’s cousin killed in alleged Taylorsville murder-suicide shooting
FRIDAY 8/19/22 9:30 a.m. TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman who was shot and killed in an alleged murder-suicide in Taylorsville this week has been confirmed as the cousin of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. The woman, 34-year-old Amanda Mayne, was identified by Taylorsville Police on Wednesday. Henderson Tweeted about her cousin’s death saying: “Our […]
In-N-Out opens in another Utah city
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out will be opening its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the 12th In-N-Out location in […]
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
Father, son wait 3 days to be In-N-Out's first Logan customers
In-N-Out's Logan restaurant had their grand opening this morning at 8 a.m. with plenty of fanfare, namely a Salem father-and-son duo who set up camp since Monday.
Herald-Journal
'It is not our job to play God': Logan resident organizes state capital rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making fliers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after...
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist critically injured in Mountain Green crash
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash with another vehicle Thursday in Mountain Green. The crash occurred on State Route 167 (Old Highway Road) near the Sinclair station at 5150 West, according to a post on the Mountain Green Fire Protection District‘s Facebook page.
Five Guys Restaurants Serve Good Hamburgers And More
Five Guys Restaurant(Image is author's) A good restaurant for people who like hamburgers is Five Guys. It was founded in 1986 by Janie and Jerry Murrell. The couple had four sons at the time, Jim, Matt, Chad, and Ben. The boys and their father made up the Five Guys. They had a fifth son two years later and named him Tyler. The five sons are the current "Five Guys," with all of them involved in the business.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City
There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
Culver's food truck to deliver free custard, cheese curds
There are only two things better than cheese curds and frozen custard, and that's free cheese curds and free frozen custard.
In-N-Out Burger opening Wednesday near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — In-N-Out Burger gave one day’s notice for the much anticipated Wednesday opening of its new Logan restaurant. In a press release made available to the news media on Tuesday morning, the fast-food chain offered the following details about the local outlet: “Andrew Minnis, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 18 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 404 N. Main Street. The restaurant will...
Gephardt Daily
Nevada Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed Logan woman
WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan woman died earlier this month in a car crash on Interstate 80 in Humboldt County, Nevada. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol released a statement on Friday, Aug. 19, about the accident, which happened Aug. 6, about eight miles east of Winnemucca.
