Osceola County, FL

Football schedule for today

Football schedule for today

Football season is here! Check out all the high school games in our area that are happening today. We are excited to cover of all our local teams during the 2022-23 football season. Our very first Game of the Week is West Orange High School vs. Winter Park High School.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed

If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation

“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review

After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review. As parents react to a recent incident in which a student was hit by a car in the Windermere High School parking lot, an Orange County School Board member said she takes school safety seriously and will look into it. Investigators say the student suffered minor injuries.
WINDERMERE, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Missing Juvenile – Jalynn Santiago

MISSING JUVENILE – Jalynn Santiago. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing endangered juvenile. Name: Jalynn Santiago. Age: 16. DOB: 06/22/2006. Sex: Female. Hair: Brown. Eyes: Brown. Height: 5’01”. Weight: 145. Missing Since: 08/15/2022. On...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?

The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
ORLANDO, FL

