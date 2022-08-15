Read full article on original website
orangeobserver.com
Football schedule for today
Football season is here! Check out all the high school games in our area that are happening today. We are excited to cover of all our local teams during the 2022-23 football season. Our very first Game of the Week is West Orange High School vs. Winter Park High School.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
fox35orlando.com
Lightning safety tips: Here are the worst places to be during a lightning storm
ORLANDO, Fla. - An average of ten people in Florida are killed by lightning strikes each year. As summer brings storms almost each afternoon, there are some things you can do to stay safe if lightning is near. "This may seem like review, but it's something to be reminded of,"...
click orlando
Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed
If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
Florida Lottery Players Check Your Tickets, $175,000 Winner Set To Expire
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that a FANTASY 5® top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, September 3, 2022, at midnight ET The winning FANTASY 5 numbers for the March 7, 2022, drawing were: 2 –
theapopkavoice.com
Photo of overcrowded hallway at Apopka High School triggers response from local activist
Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident and local activist that often speaks before the City Council and the Rock Springs Homeowners Association. He is a former RSR HOA President and a moderator of mayoral and city commission debates over the last couple of election cycles. But his passion is clearly...
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?
The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation
“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
click orlando
Video shows vehicle hit student during Windermere High School dismissal pickup
WINDERMERE, Fla. – An Orange County high school is reminding parents and students about pedestrian safety after a student was hit by a vehicle on school property Wednesday. The incident happened at Windermere High School as students were being dismissed that afternoon. [WARNING: The video in the player above...
fox35orlando.com
Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
fox35orlando.com
After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review
After Florida student hit by car in school lot, school board member calls for safety review. As parents react to a recent incident in which a student was hit by a car in the Windermere High School parking lot, an Orange County School Board member said she takes school safety seriously and will look into it. Investigators say the student suffered minor injuries.
WESH
Officials locate Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: An Iowa woman last seen two weeks ago at Orlando International Airport has been found safe Friday in Indiana, according to her brother. Mike Lint said Star Lint told him she broke her phone, got a new phone and didn't know family was looking for her.
WESH
Woman struck by lightning near Seminole County elementary school dies, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — One person has died and two others are hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs. Reports indicate it happened in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place, behind Keeth Elementary. Seminole County Fire Department reports the victims are a child and two women,...
FHP: Fatal crashes involving bicyclists ‘a huge issue here in Central Florida’
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There have been four recorded fatalities involving cars versus bicyclists in Orange County since the beginning of the year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. That includes this week’s accident on Kirkman Road. FHP Lt. Tara...
osceolasheriff.org
Missing Juvenile – Jalynn Santiago
MISSING JUVENILE – Jalynn Santiago. Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office request help from the community to locate a missing endangered juvenile. Name: Jalynn Santiago. Age: 16. DOB: 06/22/2006. Sex: Female. Hair: Brown. Eyes: Brown. Height: 5’01”. Weight: 145. Missing Since: 08/15/2022. On...
click orlando
Reward offered for info after driver killed in shooting, crash on SR-408 in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered after a man was killed when his vehicle was struck by gunfire on State Road 408 in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said on Friday that Crimeline is offering a...
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
click orlando
‘He was a star:’ Attorneys, family of 14-year-old boy who fatally fell from Orlando FreeFall mark his birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. – Attorney Ben Crump and the family of a 14-year-old boy who died after falling from an Orlando thrill ride in March held a news conference Wednesday to mark what would have been the teen’s 15th birthday. Tyre Sampson died on March 24 when he fell...
