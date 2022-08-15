Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested 7 persons on August 18, 2022. Paris Police responded to a possible burglary in the 1700 block of Hubbard at 9:16 A.M. on August 18, 2022. The caller advised that three males were removing items from a burned house. Officers made contact with the three males. 29-year-old Aubrey K Porter, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on a possession of a controlled substance conviction. Porter was arrested and placed in jail. Another male was arrested on Municipal Court warrants and the third was released. Porter was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO