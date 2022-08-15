Read full article on original website
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 19, 2022
Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested 7 persons on August 18, 2022. Paris Police responded to a possible burglary in the 1700 block of Hubbard at 9:16 A.M. on August 18, 2022. The caller advised that three males were removing items from a burned house. Officers made contact with the three males. 29-year-old Aubrey K Porter, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on a possession of a controlled substance conviction. Porter was arrested and placed in jail. Another male was arrested on Municipal Court warrants and the third was released. Porter was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 18, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Dodd,David Lavord – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Hlas,Mark James – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; BICYCLE/FAIL TO DISPLAY WHITE LIGHT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 19)
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 18)
Paris Police responded to the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday morning at 7:18 about a residential burglary. The victim reported that they worked nights and, this morning, found that someone had broken a window to access the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspects stole three firearms. However, during the investigation, they recovered one of the firearms. There is a known suspect, and the investigation continues.
KTEN.com
Stolen check suspects arrested at Denison bank
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police arrested two people Friday afternoon on stolen check charges. Officers were called to the First United Bank on Morton Street just before 2:30 p.m. Jessica Thomas and Michael Osborne were taken into custody in the drive-thru lane on suspicion of stealing and receiving...
easttexasradio.com
Motorcyclist Arrested After Chase
A Hopkins County Deputy observed a motorcyclist speeding on Hwy 19 north of Sulphur Springs and attempted to stop the driver, but a brief pursuit ensued. The motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Gavin Gerald of Cooper, was arrested for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and impounded his motorcycle. They released Gerald after he posted bond. Mugshot not available.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 17)
Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle theft at 6:01 Tuesday evening in the 300-block of NE 12th St. Someone had stolen their 1999 red Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail motorcycle. The investigation continues. Carolina Isabel Hernandez. Paris Police responded to a theft Tuesday evening at 6:37 and met with the victim...
KLTV
Authorities say man exposed self to woman, children in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a case of indecent exposure reported by a woman on Aug. 16. The sheriff’s office says a woman was driving with her children in her car when she noticed a silver Ford Focus in front of her pull over to the side of the road.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 34-year-old Joshua H. Basili of Pittsburg for Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Terroristic Threat. His bonds total $22,500, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 58-year-old James Timothy Gwatney and 55-year-old Daren Wayne Sims on Tuesday for Possession of more than...
easttexasradio.com
Crash Kills Two Near Alba
Thursday night at 9:15, JP Parker pronounced Ginger B. Durham, 18, Mineola, at the scene after a two-vehicle crash. The accident was on US-69 about 1.3 miles southeast of Alba in Wood County when a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country collied with a 2017 Land Rover. A male, 16 years old, died in the Chrysler. Durham was in the Land Rover with Kaden L. West, 21, also of Mineola, who is in stable condition at a Tyler hospital. It was a head-on crash.
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts. The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from […]
KTAL
De Kalb man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen Camaro
DE KALB, Texas, (KTAL/KMSS) — A De Kalb man is facing felony charges, accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car late Monday night. De Kalb police say 27-year-old Mason Whillock took off at a high rate of speed after one of their officers spotted a Chevrolet Camaro reported stolen from near the 12000 block of FM 1840 in Bowie County just before 11 p.m. on Fulton Street and FM 2735.
KXII.com
Teen injured in single-vehicle crash in Pushmataha Co.
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Valliant teenager was injured in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Pushmataha County. Troopers said a 16-year-old from Valliant was driving a 2021 Honda Rancher on private property near Rufe Road, approximately 11 miles east of Rattan when the vehicle struck a ditch, lost control, and ejected the passenger around 6:15 a.m.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Court At Law Jury Panel Canceled
They canceled the jury panel summoned to appear at 1:00 pm Monday, August 22, for Hopkins County Court of Law with Judge Clay Harrison. Those called for jury service do not need to report for duty that day.
easttexasradio.com
Cattleman’s Classic And Ribeye Roundup
They will hold this year’s Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza. The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook team, educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. Cooks have until Sept. 1 to get their entry forms in, and this year there will be a junior cook classification for youth ages 7-17. Go to the Facebook page to learn more.
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Bond has been set at $50,000 by a Hopkins County JP for 39-year-old Audra Lee Duran. She was arrested Sunday for Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. The charge is a 2nd degree felony. Sixty-six-year-old Geraldine Dean Harris was booked...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Council To Hold Special Session At 12.15pm On Tuesday 08.23
An Executive Session will be at noon by Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel. Reconvene into an open session. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Discussion/Action on...
