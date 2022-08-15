ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBTV

First Alert: Increased chance of showers, storms for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in play today, as a warm front approaches the WBTV area from South Carolina. It will serve as a trigger for more showers and thunderstorms, through the day won’t be a washout. First Alert: Shower chances higher today. Warmer, lower storm...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert in place for Sunday, Monday as storm chances return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The forecast looks to be warmer and unsettled at times through the weekend, with a First Alert in place for Sunday and Monday due to the threat of scattered storms. Few lingering showers Friday evening. Scattered storms and warmer for Saturday. First Alert: Rain chances pick...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert for Friday, with unsettled weather for the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Below-normal temperatures to last through the work week. Thursday: Low to mid 80s and a few showers, rumbles of thunder. Friday: First Alert in place ahead of next best chance for rain. Weekend: Warmer with scattered showers and storms. It was yet another cooler than average...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Delays expected after crash closes I-85 South in Gaston County: NCDOT

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Heavy delays are expected after a crash closed Interstate-85 southbound in Gaston County Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT. The southbound lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 reopened just before 1 p.m., however, congestion remains. The wreck happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Aug....
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

New Lowe's tower is adding to congestion in Charlotte

Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs. Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Rocky Ridge neighborhood held a community meeting on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed

Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs. Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Gaston Co. DA: Officers involved in controversial veteran arrest will not face charges. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Gastonia officers who were...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick. Updated: 6 hours ago. Total enrollment in Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools is up more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow. Updated: 6 hours ago. Its festivities are finally back in person after taking a...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride returns in-person after two-year pause due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After canceling the previous two in-person Charlotte Pride dates due to COVID-19, the weekend event is back. On Thursday, staff and volunteers spent the day packing boxes to move to uptown Charlotte. “We’re packing water hoses, we are packing all of the supplies, food and snacks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Boil water advisory ends for Town of Fort Mill

With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to change the narrative of a neighborhood. Judge reinstates post 20-week abortion ban in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A federal judge has ruled that abortions are no longer legal after 20 weeks of...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte on Friday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 8900 block of St. Croix Lane in the Raintree neighborhood shortly after 5:30 p.m. CMPD officers were serving an involuntary commitment order...
CHARLOTTE, NC

