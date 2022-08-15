Read full article on original website
WBTV
First Alert: Increased chance of showers, storms for Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in play today, as a warm front approaches the WBTV area from South Carolina. It will serve as a trigger for more showers and thunderstorms, through the day won’t be a washout. First Alert: Shower chances higher today. Warmer, lower storm...
WBTV
First Alert in place for Sunday, Monday as storm chances return
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The forecast looks to be warmer and unsettled at times through the weekend, with a First Alert in place for Sunday and Monday due to the threat of scattered storms. Few lingering showers Friday evening. Scattered storms and warmer for Saturday. First Alert: Rain chances pick...
WBTV
Middle 80s for Thursday before a First Alert for rising rain chances Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mixed clouds and sun are in the forecast again today with afternoon readings rising again to the middle 80s, a little below average for this time of the year. Partly sunny and warm 80s for most today. First Alert Friday: Showers and storms likely. Scattered storms...
WBTV
First Alert for Friday, with unsettled weather for the end of the week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Below-normal temperatures to last through the work week. Thursday: Low to mid 80s and a few showers, rumbles of thunder. Friday: First Alert in place ahead of next best chance for rain. Weekend: Warmer with scattered showers and storms. It was yet another cooler than average...
WBTV
North Carolina temperatures will feel like 125°F by 2053, study shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - More than a third of North Carolina’s counties, most of them in the Coastal Plain, will have days where it feels like 125°F by 2053. And nearly all 100 counties can expect more days when the air temperature alone hits 100 degrees — in some places they’ll see two additional weeks of 100-degree days each year.
fox46.com
Delays expected after crash closes I-85 South in Gaston County: NCDOT
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Heavy delays are expected after a crash closed Interstate-85 southbound in Gaston County Friday afternoon, according to NCDOT. The southbound lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 reopened just before 1 p.m., however, congestion remains. The wreck happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday, Aug....
WBTV
Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Tryon Street is closed in southwest Charlotte following a traffic crash Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, outbound South Tryon Street is closed at the 1100 block of Garden Oaks Lane due to the collision. Medic said paramedics are...
Large oak tree by Freedom Park pond has to come down, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The large oak tree by the pond at Freedom Park in Charlotte will be removed Friday, county officials said. According to Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Department, the tree has reached the end of its life cycle and started to split. Officials said it has become “a hazard to […]
WBTV
Two lanes of I-77 South in Fort Mill, S.C. reopen after fuel tanker overturns
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A multiple vehicle collision overnight has blocked several southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in the Fort Mill area, though two lanes opened before 12 p.m. Friday. “It will be slow goin, but #traffic is moving,” a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office stated....
WBTV
New Lowe's tower is adding to congestion in Charlotte
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs. Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Rocky Ridge neighborhood held a community meeting on...
WBTV
Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed
Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs. Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Gaston Co. DA: Officers involved in controversial veteran arrest will not face charges. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Gastonia officers who were...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
WBTV
Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick. Updated: 6 hours ago. Total enrollment in Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools is up more...
WBTV
Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow. Updated: 6 hours ago. Its festivities are finally back in person after taking a...
WBTV
Charlotte Pride returns in-person after two-year pause due to COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After canceling the previous two in-person Charlotte Pride dates due to COVID-19, the weekend event is back. On Thursday, staff and volunteers spent the day packing boxes to move to uptown Charlotte. “We’re packing water hoses, we are packing all of the supplies, food and snacks...
Loved ones concerned about well-being of Charlotte woman reported missing
CHARLOTTE — A 29-year-old Charlotte woman is missing and her caretaker said authorities are not doing enough to try and find her. Shiricka Guy has been reported missing for 12 days, family members told Channel 9 Thursday. Guy may be in danger, said her caretaker, who did not want...
WBTV
Boil water advisory ends for Town of Fort Mill
With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to change the narrative of a neighborhood. Judge reinstates post 20-week abortion ban in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A federal judge has ruled that abortions are no longer legal after 20 weeks of...
WBTV
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte on Friday evening. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 8900 block of St. Croix Lane in the Raintree neighborhood shortly after 5:30 p.m. CMPD officers were serving an involuntary commitment order...
