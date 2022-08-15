Read full article on original website
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
Minneapolis okays 12 weeks of paid family leave
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis is quadrupling family leave for city workers. The city council approved a resolution that takes Minneapolis' leave from three weeks to 12 weeks. There is no price tag, but Mayor Jacob Frey said the costs will be dwarfed by the benefit of being able to hang-on to more city workers who want to have a baby.
North Dakota Safety Council offering defensive driving classes
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Safety Council is offering defensive driving classes for bus drivers and other vehicles. The course runs four hours and is available to any North Dakota driver. According to Triple-A, Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the "100 deadliest days." During this time...
State audit of North Dakota Department of Human Services not favorable
(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's Office says the Department of Human Services is not conducting follow-ups on children from reported abusive situations. The report released this week says DHS is not adhering to its own policies of checking on children in the allowed timeframe. The Auditor's office said in...
North Dakota oil production increases
(Bismarck, ND) -- A report released Tuesday by the State Mineral Resources Department says oil production is up in the state. Production rose in June for the second straight month to just under one-point-one million barrels per day. Natural gas production is also near an all-time high for the state.
ND Term Limit Chairman: "The process hasn't been consistent" in signature verification for ballot measure
(Bismarck, ND) -- A group of North Dakotans looking to add term limits to North Dakota legislators is suing the state, accusing the secretary of state of using a different standard for accepting signatures intended for a ballot measure that would be voted on this November. North Dakota's District 38...
NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero has begun its newest Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City. The project is designed to include enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers they are responsible...
