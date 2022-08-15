ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Comments

Don Ames
4d ago

Prayers to everyone involved. I'm tired of the cold callous comments here. If anyone is intelligent enough to come up with a solution to this problem then speak up. Have respect for the family or exercise your right to remain silent. Many businesses are not protected in situations like this.Anyone here have an idea that would reduce this tragedy?I do and it doesn't infringe on anyone's rights.Many gas stations have erected barriers to protect the pumps. Those same barriers can be used at any place of public congregation. Anyone with a better idea can speak up.

Reply
89
Den B
4d ago

Every time there's an accident involving the death with a driver over 60 the public acts like older people shouldn't drive whenever insurance says male drivers up to the age of 40 cause are the most aggressive drivers, the most reckless drivers and teenagers are on the other end and so it's those people who should have no licenses until they get over the age of 40. Elderly people are usually super cautious so if they have an accident stat it's not bad. "According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, drivers between the ages of 16 and 17 are more likely to be involved in car accidents than drivers from any other age group. Additionally, teen drivers cause more injuries and deaths than other drivers, including injuries to themselves."

Reply
22
Patty Baiano
4d ago

I'm not object to this but **60?** 🤣😂🤣😂 How old are you 17? That's ludicrous. People with certain medical conditions absolutely, but not for normal healthy people. I have clients in their mid-eighties who are way sharper than the majority of 20-year olds today.

Reply
35
WRAL News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
FOX8 News

$100,000 reward offered in killing of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association […]
WITN

ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Sunday’s murder in Enfield. Enfield police said the shooting happened at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street. It claimed the life of Orrick Parkers, of Enfield. Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he...
rrspin.com

Enfield man faces murder count in Sunday park shooting

An Enfield man is in jail without the opportunity after he was charged with the murder of a person with whom he had a lonstanding beef. Undray L. Batts Jr., 27, also faces a count of discharging a firearm in the town limits in the Sunday shooting death of Orrick Parker, who is also from Enfield, town police Chief James Ayers said.
cbs17

1 in custody following Halifax County shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
WRAL News

Cary 9-year-old bitten by copperhead in family's garage

Cary, N.C. — Most experts said it's common to see a copperhead on the trails at night, but one family in Cary found one had made its way into their garage. Jocelyn Marks told WRAL News that's where her daughter was bitten by the snake. "She was taking her...
