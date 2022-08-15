Prayers to everyone involved. I'm tired of the cold callous comments here. If anyone is intelligent enough to come up with a solution to this problem then speak up. Have respect for the family or exercise your right to remain silent. Many businesses are not protected in situations like this.Anyone here have an idea that would reduce this tragedy?I do and it doesn't infringe on anyone's rights.Many gas stations have erected barriers to protect the pumps. Those same barriers can be used at any place of public congregation. Anyone with a better idea can speak up.
Every time there's an accident involving the death with a driver over 60 the public acts like older people shouldn't drive whenever insurance says male drivers up to the age of 40 cause are the most aggressive drivers, the most reckless drivers and teenagers are on the other end and so it's those people who should have no licenses until they get over the age of 40. Elderly people are usually super cautious so if they have an accident stat it's not bad. "According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, drivers between the ages of 16 and 17 are more likely to be involved in car accidents than drivers from any other age group. Additionally, teen drivers cause more injuries and deaths than other drivers, including injuries to themselves."
I'm not object to this but **60?** 🤣😂🤣😂 How old are you 17? That's ludicrous. People with certain medical conditions absolutely, but not for normal healthy people. I have clients in their mid-eighties who are way sharper than the majority of 20-year olds today.
